Foreign Interference: Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS
In light of the increased wave of mass propaganda weaponizing well-meaning but soft minded conservatives against a mixture of Russia, China, Iran and even India, we thought it a wise idea to update and re-issue our film under the title ‘Foreign Interference: Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS’.
Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos.