The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs EP. 1: Lifting the Esoteric Veil

November 2, 2023
Documentary Release: 'The Origins of America's Secret Police'

November 8, 2022
Do leading members of secret societies managing many of the levers of influence throughout history wield genuine "knowledge known only to the inner elites"... or is something else at play?

The Arctic: Theater of War or Global Cooperation? (A New Canadian Patriot Film)

July 27, 2024
Foreign Interference: Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS

Feb 5
In light of the increased wave of mass propaganda weaponizing well-meaning but soft minded conservatives against a mixture of Russia, China, Iran and even India, we thought it a wise idea to update and re-issue our film under the title ‘Foreign Interference: Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS’.

The Dystopic Mission of Mark Carney episode 1 (the Ghost of Maurice Strong)

Mar 19
Due to the general ignorance of the dynamics of Canada and Canada’s strategic role within the British Empire’s global great game, Jason Dahl and I decided to create a series of short punchy films titled ‘The Dystopic Mission of Mark Carney’.

How China Banned Soros in 1989 [A Canadian Patriot Press Film]

February 20, 2023
Do you think that both George Soros and China represent threats to your freedom and democratic values?

Introducing a New Video Series: Escaping Calypso's Island (A Journey out of our Green Delusion)

September 30, 2023
I am extremely happy to announce the unveiling of the first of a six part docu-series written/narrated and produced by Cynthia Chung and video production by Jason Dahl tackling the myth of overpopulation.

New Film! Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth of America

November 30, 2024
The Intellectual Dark Web isn't what you thought it was.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos.

