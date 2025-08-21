On the cusp of the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, I met up with Mel K to unpack the deeper historic and geopolitical dynamics shaping US-Russian relations with a focus on the Arctic.



We start by exploring why Alaska was chosen as the location, and the deep symbolic meaning behind the site of the meeting. Alaska has been at the crossroads of pivotal historical struggles, serving as both a strategic gateway and a contested territory in the global balance of power. From its purchase in the 19th century to its role in Cold War strategy, the Arctic region has shaped alliances, trade, and security.



But there is also a darker side to the story, as we bring attention to the controversial statue of Albert Pike, a Confederate general, Southern Rite Grandmaster, Golden Circle leader and KKK co-founder with deep ties to secret societies and subversive networks that have influenced American history.



Drawing on the work of historian Anton Chaitkin, Matt traces Pike’s connections to the early American deep state, linking him to forces that have long sought to undermine the republic from within. These connections extend to the creation of Skull and Bones, the Wall Street power structure, and the later formation of the CIA and FBI.



Mel and I discuss the historical examples of successful diplomacy that changed the trajectory of world events, as well as the dangers of ignoring history’s lessons. We talk about the role of narrative control, the rewriting of history to serve entrenched powers, and why it is so important for the American people to understand the true roots of our national challenges.



