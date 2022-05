This Sunday’s RTF lecture at 2pm EST will be delivered by Stephen Doyle on the topic of ‘Towards a Universal Historiography: Quigley, Lasch, Culture, Narcissism, Knowledge, & Myth’

You can access this event by clicking on the zoom link below

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88468202662

Bio: Stephen is a retired 3rd generation Royal Canadian Airforce officer with …