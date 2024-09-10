In this first of a series of round tables hosted by the American University in Moscow, I was asked to moderate a dialogue between international peace activists and an expert panel made up of Dr. Edward Lozansky, Prof. Peter Kuznick and Prof Hall Gardner who all delivered presentations outlining the causes of our current global crisis caused by the clash between the paradigms of closed system unipolarism expressed by NATO on the one side and open system multipolarity on the other.

In the course of these round tables, there will be disagreements on details, but this is perfectly healthy as the commitment to peace and care for the sanctity of human life is animating the minds of all participants… which keeps debate from sliding into toxicity.

This roundtable will occur every two weeks with an array of experts brought in to share their considerations about what created the current existential crisis, who is behind it and what to do about it.

A special note to younger folks reading this:

Take note of the gray hairs in the audience.

It is good that the elders of society are engaged in discussions pertaining to the survival of the species, but without a balance of youth, this sort of process looses alot of its potential.

So whether you are among the biologically young, or if you have an ability to persuade your students, or young family members to take part in these events, it would be much appreciated. There will be opportunities to speak directly with some incredible experts, and open essay assignments (voluntary) which may be published on the Rising Tide Foundation website as well as the New Kontinent.

