If you thought a conversation couldn’t organically include contemporary analysis of US-China-Russian relations, EU psycho spiritual collapse, NATO war games and Isis cults overseeing the French Revolution, Merovingian sorcerer Kings, and Rosicrucian psyops, then try out this extremely fun conversation where I joined up with hosts Grace Asagra, Monty Quesnell, Drago Bosnic and Harmut Schumacher to tie these topics together and much more.

Watch the full episode on Substack above, or Youtube here, or Rumble here

Also make sure you subscribe and follow Grace Asagra’s fantastic Quantum Nurse podcast using this link.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).