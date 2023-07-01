Across the great white north of the Americas on July 1st, the monarchy of Canada celebrates a strange holiday honoring the July 1st, 1867 passage of the British North America Act that essentially promised Canadians would not become an independent republic when the historic opportunity emerged in the wake of Lincoln’s victory over the confederacy. Rather than establish a nation on the basis of the inalienable rights of the people, or the consent of the governed, or devoted to the General Welfare as is customary in authentic national constitutions, Canada’s BNA Act quite literally called for the confederation of Canadian colonies in order “to promote the interests of the British Empire”.

That bitter fallacy aside, Canada also saw many valiant statesmen emerge in spite of the challenges that life in a rigged British imperial game can cause, and although many of these Canadian heros have been wiped from our history books, it is important to take this opportunity of our “national” holiday to re-visit their struggles.

As such, for all paid subscribers of my substack, I’d like to take this moment to encourage you to download volumes 1-4 of the Untold History of Canada book series, issues #1-23 of the Canadian Patriot Review (published between 2012-2020), Breaking Free of Anti-China Psy Ops vol 1 and finally volume 1-4 of Clash of the Two Americas (in celebration of America’s Independence Day on July 4th)

I may not know exactly what the future holds or how the fires threatening western civilization will be put out… BUT I do know for certain, that if we remain ignorant to how these fires threatening to tear apart civilization were put out in the past, then we will not be able to do much to stop them from spreading destruction now.

So Happy Canada Day and Independence Day for all my allies out their and I hope you take the opportunity to download all the PDFs below…