This week, I was delighted to speak with the Freedom Rising Group on the topic of The Untold History of Canada. This lecture was only 25 minutes followed by a robust Q and A period where many a sacred cow was killed along the way.

We address such questions as:

How did the British Empire keep control of Canada when republican forces threatened to declare independence across the last 200 years?

Why did Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier say that “Canada is now governed by a junta sitting at London, known as ‘The Round Table’, with ramifications in Toronto, in Winnipeg, in Victoria, with Tories and Grits receiving their ideas from London and insidiously forcing them on their respective parties”?

How did the Roundtable movement take over Canada, destroy Christianity in Quebec and how did it create a synthetic Canadian pseudo-nationalism designed to keep the Canadian people locked into an anti-American mind cage for over a century?

How were the founding fathers of Canada’s “New Nationalism” such as George Grant, Walter Lockhart Gordon, Pierre Trudeau, and Vincent Massey all directly leading members of this Roundtable Cult?

Most importantly, what were the forgotten battles against this hive of imperialists during the 1920s-1970s?

