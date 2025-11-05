Freemasonic Battles in the USA: Mormons, Pike and Candace Owens' Confusion (CP Short)

In this short video, Gordon and I discuss the flaws in Candace Owens’ recent “discoveries” that the USA is simply a freemasonic evil myth designed to cut humanity off from God (somehow embodied in the Divine Right of Kings overseen by the British Monarchy).

Of course, Freemasonry plays a major role within US history, but how should we understand it?

Are all freemasonic lodges equal, or is there a battle between two opposing paradigms even within lodges?

What about the Mormon connection to Freemasonry, and the real reasons for the Anti-Masonic Movement of 1826-1840?

Why did William Morgan’s “widow” marry Joseph Smith upon the disappearance of the whistleblower in 1826?

Why was Morgan give a reverse mormon baptism in 1840?

How did the Mormons spark America’s first three civil wars BEFORE the 1861-65 Civil War?

How did Southern and Northern Jurisdiction Scottish Rite leaders collaborate to rip the nation apart and undo 1776?

These questions and more are addressed in this Canadian Patriot Short.

Or watch on Rumble here, or Odyssee here

