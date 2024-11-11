How is today’s Great Reset simply a revival of the occult agenda behind the French Revolution?
Courtenay Turner and I unpack this important question at some length.
Alot of time is spent shedding light on the role of mystery cults in the ancient world, and their various iterations prior to the French Revolution, and after the fall of Napoleon… all the way up to the Paris Olympics and the current fight for a new economic architecture.
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
The French "revolution" was in fact a Freemasonic scripted coup, just as the American Revolution! ... and most revolutions!
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
