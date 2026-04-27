From Nero to Napoleon to Trump: Three Arches of Triumph... but who is triumphant?

Recently, President Trump unveiled a grandiose plan to construct a 250 meter tall ‘Arc of Triumph’ in Washington D.C… but is there deeper significance behind this?

Of course there is.

In this short presentation, you will discover a concerning link behind Trump’s reading of 2 Chronicles 7; 11-22 on April 22nd as part of the US Bible Marathon, the plans to build the Washington Arch of Triumph, the earlier arc de Triomph in Paris built by Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, and the original Arch of Victory built by Emperor Titus in 71 AD in honor of the Roman victory over the Jews and the destruction of the Temple of Jerusalem at the end of the second Roman Jewish War begun by Emperor Nero in 66 AD.

And yes, Napoleon’s proclamation to build a homeland for the Jews in 1800 upon declaring himself emperor is connected to this story.

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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