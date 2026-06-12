From Roswell to Disclosure Day: Truth or Psyop?

This week, I had the great pleasure of speaking to Grace Asagra, Monty Quesnell, Nikki Watson and Hartmut Schumacher about the current wave of UFO disclosure, from congressional hearings to Pentagon admissions to Spielberg's new ‘Disclosure Day’ film. As you can imagine, my conclusion is that none of this is tied to genuine truth seeking, government transparency, but is rather, a sophisticated, decades-old psychological operation rooted in CIA programs, Rockefeller funding networks, and Gnostic occult philosophy. The real purpose is to replace Christianity and and the age of Pisces with a new "new dispensation" of managed superstition, deflecting accountability from oligarchic power structures onto alien gods or AI.

Since so many topics are addressed in this fast paced interview, some highlights and time stamps are featured below….

Happy Disclosure Day



00:00:00 - Show Introduction and Guest Welcome

00:01:22 - Topic Overview: From Roswell to Disclosure Day

00:03:00 - Matthew Ehret Opening Remarks: UFO Disclosure as Orchestrated Narrative

00:04:02 - Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day Film, and Intelligence Connections

00:05:52 - Carl Jung, Alan Dulles, and the CIA's Use of UFO Mythology

00:07:00 - Carl Jung's Gnostic Agenda and the Nag Hammadi Scriptures

00:09:25 - Dead Sea Scrolls, Post-WWII Curated Discoveries, and Israel's Creation

00:10:44 - Project Grudge, Project Sign, and Early Government UFO Working Groups

00:11:00 - Sir Henry Tizard, Lord Mountbatten, and the UK Flying Saucer Working Group

00:11:36 - Project Blue Book, NICAP, and CIA Oversight of Civilian UFO Research

00:12:24 - Laurance Rockefeller, the Disclosure Project, and Steven Greer

00:13:00 - Bill Clinton, UFO Disclosure Policy, and the Post-Soviet Threat Vacuum

00:13:38 - Laurance Rockefeller, Esalen, and the Dissolution of the Soviet Union

00:14:04 - Robert Bigelow, Skinwalker Ranch, and the National Institute for Discovery Science

00:14:25 - Harry Reid, the Pentagon AATIP Program, and Bigelow's Funding

00:14:52 - David Grusch, Luis Elizondo, and Deep State Whistleblower Operations

00:15:28 - Laurance Rockefeller, the Kissinger Commission, and Transforming America into an Empire

00:15:47 - Terence McKenna, Psychedelic Mushroom Cults, and Rockefeller Funding

00:16:38 - Host Reflections: Carl Jung, Terence McKenna, and Personal Connections

00:19:36 - Most Challenging Questions in Geopolitical Analysis

00:20:03 - Psilocybin, Personal Experience, and the CIA's Role in Psychedelic Culture

00:21:00 - Indigenous Shamanic Traditions vs. CIA-Scaled Psychedelic Deployment

00:22:55 - Gordon Wasson, JP Morgan, and CIA-Sponsored Mushroom Pilgrimages

00:23:33 - Henry Luce, Time Life Magazine, and Popularizing Psychedelics

00:24:19 - MKUltra, Timothy Leary, Aldous Huxley, and Replacing Christianity

00:25:53 - Jacques Vallée, Allen Hynek, Inter-dimensional Aliens, and Spielberg

00:26:35 - The Backrooms Phenomenon, 4chan, and Mass Dream Manipulation

00:28:37 - Willis Harman, the Changing Images of Man Project, and the Aquarian Conspiracy

00:29:52 - Aleister Crowley, the Age of Horus, and the Age of the Child

00:31:12 - Infiltrating Education: Elevating Feelings Over Reason

00:33:23 - Audience Discussion: Spiritual Warfare, New Age Experience, and Awakening

00:36:26 - Spiritual Warfare, Dream States, and Biblical Perspectives

00:37:33 - Question: How Does Public Awareness Affect the UFO Disclosure Agenda

00:39:13 - Matthew Ehret Response: The Internet, Alternative Media, and Capturing Awakened Minds

00:41:58 - The UFO Psyop Variants: David Icke, Steven Greer, JD Vance, Tucker Carlson

00:43:21 - Ana Paulina Luna, Luis Elizondo, David Grusch, and the To The Stars Academy

00:44:26 - Harold Puthoff, Project Stargate, Scientology, and Gnostic Mind Control

00:47:10 - Trump's Project Stargate AI Program and Its Disturbing Namesake

00:48:13 - Trauma-Based Mind Control, Edgar Cayce Cult, and Creating Psi Warriors

00:49:40 - AI, Demonic Archons, and the New Oracle Governance System

00:50:40 - Suppressed Science: James Bussard, Fusion Research, and Navy Absorption

00:58:29 - Reverse-Engineered Alien Technology Claims vs. Stolen Human Science

[2026-06-12 3:27 AM] Wes: 01:00:30 - Lawrence Rockefeller, Venture Capital, and Controlling Technology Narratives

01:01:52 - Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, and Deep State Family Lineages

01:04:28 - CERN, the Kali Stargate, and Science at the Service of Magic

01:06:11 - Question: Operation Phoenix, Michael Aquino, and Cognitive Warfare

01:07:08 - NATO Cognitive Warfare Doctrine: Biological, Psychological, and Social Engineering

01:09:00 - Veterans Administration Psychedelic Therapy Program and RFK Jr.

01:10:15 - The Hegemon Losing Conventional Wars and Turning Cognitive Warfare Inward

01:11:12 - Matt Ehret Response: Martin Luther King Jr. on Refusing to Be Well-Adjusted

01:12:22 - America as a War-Making Machine Since Korea and the Loss of National Vision

01:14:44 - Colonel Lansdale's Vietnam PSYOP Paper: Exploiting Superstitions

01:15:56 - Aswang Mythology, Green Berets, and Psychological Operations in the Philippines

01:16:44 - Michael Aquino, Operation Phoenix, Satanic Cults, and the Zodiac Killings

01:17:33 - David McGowan, Serial Killers, Satanic Covens, and Program to Kill

01:19:16 - Vietnam Veterans, Drug Addiction, and the Dark Side of Hippie Culture

01:20:03 - Cattle Mutilations, Crop Circles, and the Creation of New Superstitions

01:21:49 - Michael Aquino's Mind Wars Paper, Paul Vallely, and PsyOp Doctrine

01:23:44 - Paul Vallely, Turning Point USA, and Disturbing Deep State Connections

01:24:46 - RFK Jr., Trump, and Federal Psychedelic Legalization Concerns

01:25:29 - Comment: Templar Messianic Ideology, Trauma-Based Mind Control, and Manchurian Candidates

01:26:09 - Comment: Life as Paradox, Narcissism, Black Magic, and Elite Trauma Programming

01:29:32 - Matt Ehret Response: Horror Films, Death Metal, and Artificially Curated Culture

01:31:55 - Mice, Mozart, Heavy Metal, and Empirical Evidence of Unnatural Culture

01:33:00 - George Soros, Moral Acquiescence, and the Baby Boomer Contamination

01:34:22 - Operation Condor, African Resource Extraction, and Collective Complicity

01:35:03 - Comment: Generational Trauma, Linear Thinking, and Elite Control

01:36:16 - Matt Ehret Response: Fight-or-Flight, Suggestibility, and Tavistockian Psychiatry

01:37:04 - Vietnam Soldiers, Contradictory Orders, Heroin, and Personality Fragmentation

01:38:04 - R.D. Laing, Esalen, Controlled Schizophrenia, and Project Stargate Continuation

01:39:38 - Closing Remarks, Critical Thinking as Safeguard, and Matthew Ehret Contact Information

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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