From Roswell to Disclosure Day: Truth or Psyop?

This week, I had the great pleasure of speaking to Grace Asagra, Monty Quesnell, Nikki Watson and Hartmut Schumacher about the current wave of UFO disclosure, from congressional hearings to Pentagon admissions to Spielberg's new ‘Disclosure Day’ film. As you can imagine, my conclusion is that none of this is tied to genuine truth seeking, government transparency, but is rather, a sophisticated, decades-old psychological operation rooted in CIA programs, Rockefeller funding networks, and Gnostic occult philosophy. The real purpose is to replace Christianity and and the age of Pisces with a new "new dispensation" of managed superstition, deflecting accountability from oligarchic power structures onto alien gods or AI.
Since so many topics are addressed in this fast paced interview, some highlights and time stamps are featured below….
Happy Disclosure Day
00:00:00 - Show Introduction and Guest Welcome
00:01:22 - Topic Overview: From Roswell to Disclosure Day
00:03:00 - Matthew Ehret Opening Remarks: UFO Disclosure as Orchestrated Narrative
00:04:02 - Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day Film, and Intelligence Connections
00:05:52 - Carl Jung, Alan Dulles, and the CIA's Use of UFO Mythology
00:07:00 - Carl Jung's Gnostic Agenda and the Nag Hammadi Scriptures
00:09:25 - Dead Sea Scrolls, Post-WWII Curated Discoveries, and Israel's Creation
00:10:44 - Project Grudge, Project Sign, and Early Government UFO Working Groups
00:11:00 - Sir Henry Tizard, Lord Mountbatten, and the UK Flying Saucer Working Group
00:11:36 - Project Blue Book, NICAP, and CIA Oversight of Civilian UFO Research
00:12:24 - Laurance Rockefeller, the Disclosure Project, and Steven Greer
00:13:00 - Bill Clinton, UFO Disclosure Policy, and the Post-Soviet Threat Vacuum
00:13:38 - Laurance Rockefeller, Esalen, and the Dissolution of the Soviet Union
00:14:04 - Robert Bigelow, Skinwalker Ranch, and the National Institute for Discovery Science
00:14:25 - Harry Reid, the Pentagon AATIP Program, and Bigelow's Funding
00:14:52 - David Grusch, Luis Elizondo, and Deep State Whistleblower Operations
00:15:28 - Laurance Rockefeller, the Kissinger Commission, and Transforming America into an Empire
00:15:47 - Terence McKenna, Psychedelic Mushroom Cults, and Rockefeller Funding
00:16:38 - Host Reflections: Carl Jung, Terence McKenna, and Personal Connections
00:19:36 - Most Challenging Questions in Geopolitical Analysis
00:20:03 - Psilocybin, Personal Experience, and the CIA's Role in Psychedelic Culture
00:21:00 - Indigenous Shamanic Traditions vs. CIA-Scaled Psychedelic Deployment
00:22:55 - Gordon Wasson, JP Morgan, and CIA-Sponsored Mushroom Pilgrimages
00:23:33 - Henry Luce, Time Life Magazine, and Popularizing Psychedelics
00:24:19 - MKUltra, Timothy Leary, Aldous Huxley, and Replacing Christianity
00:25:53 - Jacques Vallée, Allen Hynek, Inter-dimensional Aliens, and Spielberg
00:26:35 - The Backrooms Phenomenon, 4chan, and Mass Dream Manipulation
00:28:37 - Willis Harman, the Changing Images of Man Project, and the Aquarian Conspiracy
00:29:52 - Aleister Crowley, the Age of Horus, and the Age of the Child
00:31:12 - Infiltrating Education: Elevating Feelings Over Reason
00:33:23 - Audience Discussion: Spiritual Warfare, New Age Experience, and Awakening
00:36:26 - Spiritual Warfare, Dream States, and Biblical Perspectives
00:37:33 - Question: How Does Public Awareness Affect the UFO Disclosure Agenda
00:39:13 - Matthew Ehret Response: The Internet, Alternative Media, and Capturing Awakened Minds
00:41:58 - The UFO Psyop Variants: David Icke, Steven Greer, JD Vance, Tucker Carlson
00:43:21 - Ana Paulina Luna, Luis Elizondo, David Grusch, and the To The Stars Academy
00:44:26 - Harold Puthoff, Project Stargate, Scientology, and Gnostic Mind Control
00:47:10 - Trump's Project Stargate AI Program and Its Disturbing Namesake
00:48:13 - Trauma-Based Mind Control, Edgar Cayce Cult, and Creating Psi Warriors
00:49:40 - AI, Demonic Archons, and the New Oracle Governance System
00:50:40 - Suppressed Science: James Bussard, Fusion Research, and Navy Absorption
00:58:29 - Reverse-Engineered Alien Technology Claims vs. Stolen Human Science
[2026-06-12 3:27 AM] Wes: 01:00:30 - Lawrence Rockefeller, Venture Capital, and Controlling Technology Narratives
01:01:52 - Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, and Deep State Family Lineages
01:04:28 - CERN, the Kali Stargate, and Science at the Service of Magic
01:06:11 - Question: Operation Phoenix, Michael Aquino, and Cognitive Warfare
01:07:08 - NATO Cognitive Warfare Doctrine: Biological, Psychological, and Social Engineering
01:09:00 - Veterans Administration Psychedelic Therapy Program and RFK Jr.
01:10:15 - The Hegemon Losing Conventional Wars and Turning Cognitive Warfare Inward
01:11:12 - Matt Ehret Response: Martin Luther King Jr. on Refusing to Be Well-Adjusted
01:12:22 - America as a War-Making Machine Since Korea and the Loss of National Vision
01:14:44 - Colonel Lansdale's Vietnam PSYOP Paper: Exploiting Superstitions
01:15:56 - Aswang Mythology, Green Berets, and Psychological Operations in the Philippines
01:16:44 - Michael Aquino, Operation Phoenix, Satanic Cults, and the Zodiac Killings
01:17:33 - David McGowan, Serial Killers, Satanic Covens, and Program to Kill
01:19:16 - Vietnam Veterans, Drug Addiction, and the Dark Side of Hippie Culture
01:20:03 - Cattle Mutilations, Crop Circles, and the Creation of New Superstitions
01:21:49 - Michael Aquino's Mind Wars Paper, Paul Vallely, and PsyOp Doctrine
01:23:44 - Paul Vallely, Turning Point USA, and Disturbing Deep State Connections
01:24:46 - RFK Jr., Trump, and Federal Psychedelic Legalization Concerns
01:25:29 - Comment: Templar Messianic Ideology, Trauma-Based Mind Control, and Manchurian Candidates
01:26:09 - Comment: Life as Paradox, Narcissism, Black Magic, and Elite Trauma Programming
01:29:32 - Matt Ehret Response: Horror Films, Death Metal, and Artificially Curated Culture
01:31:55 - Mice, Mozart, Heavy Metal, and Empirical Evidence of Unnatural Culture
01:33:00 - George Soros, Moral Acquiescence, and the Baby Boomer Contamination
01:34:22 - Operation Condor, African Resource Extraction, and Collective Complicity
01:35:03 - Comment: Generational Trauma, Linear Thinking, and Elite Control
01:36:16 - Matt Ehret Response: Fight-or-Flight, Suggestibility, and Tavistockian Psychiatry
01:37:04 - Vietnam Soldiers, Contradictory Orders, Heroin, and Personality Fragmentation
01:38:04 - R.D. Laing, Esalen, Controlled Schizophrenia, and Project Stargate Continuation
01:39:38 - Closing Remarks, Critical Thinking as Safeguard, and Matthew Ehret Contact Information
Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).
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