In this episode of The Red Pill Diaries with Rasheed Muhammed, I was invited to discusses geopolitics, Russian political history, the structure of color revolutions from 18th century France, to the age of Mazzini's Young Europe Anarchist movement of the 1840s-1880s and the Wall Street funded Bolshevik Revolution.

The role of Trotsky, and his accomplices Young Turk leader Alexander Helphand and Vladimir Jabotinsky is discussed at some length as well as the nationalists that expelled Trotsky from Russia and strove to work with patriots in the USA and China to break the stranglehold of hereditary systems from the earth. The true causes of NATO, the Rockefeller takeover of feminism and Black Lives Matter are also explored.

