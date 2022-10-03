Full lecture now available: Lincoln vs the Money Power
On Sunday September 18, 2022 at 2pm ET, I was proud to moderate a lecture featuring legendary historian and my mentor Anton Chaitkin who spoke to a live audience on the topic of Lincoln vs. the Money Power. This presentation centered on the February 1862 Legal Tender Act which gave rise to the powerful greenback system; plus an exploration of the Lincoln administration’s agricultural strategy as it relates to the Western frontier, and to world development today.
