Is function merely an abstract human creation designed by superstitious fanatics in order to avoid the ugly truth of randomness and purposeless-ness in the universe? OR is there evidence that function/purpose/design is built into the very fabric of physical space time itself?

The Rising Tide Foundation symposium ‘Science Unshackled’ continues to explore the heretical topic of “causality in the universe” with a lecture/dialogue with Dr. Michael Clarage who will explore this topic and much more on Sunday April 9 at 2pm Eastern Time.

Click on the link below to access the live event: