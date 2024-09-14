In this episode of The Mel K Show, we broke down the lessons of 1914-1919 and the efforts to establish a Great Reset though the League of Nations. Alot of focus was placed on the parallels between today’s systemic breakdown and the controlled disintegration of the Weimar economy in 1923 with a look to solutions.

Or watch on Bitchute here, Odyssee here or Soundcloud here

If should find yourself either in, or near Calgary on September 22, or Toronto on September 29, then come meet up for an afternoon of big ideas with Cynthia, myself and a bunch of like-minded people. In these events, we will deliver live presentations designed to assist patriots in cutting through the layers of gordian knots of misinformation shaping th…

Read full story

Share

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress