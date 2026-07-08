Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
24m

I watched the Zoom on YouTube with Anton; the one you posted the link to. It was the next best thing to his lecture that was postponed. I hope he is taking care of his family and setting things right so he can come back!

Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4h

Check this out instead.

https://youtu.be/ROmeBrWipIE

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture