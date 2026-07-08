FYI: Today's scheduled lecture featuring Anton Chaitkin is postponed.
Due to a family emergency Anton was forced to postpone tonight’s scheduled Rising Tide Foundation presentation. Very sorry for the inconvenience.
For anyone wishing to get their dose of Anton Chaitkin, I highly recommend his recent presentation The American World Outlook, and the Anglo American Shroud available here:
I watched the Zoom on YouTube with Anton; the one you posted the link to. It was the next best thing to his lecture that was postponed. I hope he is taking care of his family and setting things right so he can come back!
Check this out instead.
https://youtu.be/ROmeBrWipIE