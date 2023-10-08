Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
In this Canadian Patriot/Rogue News lecture, I provide a historical introduction to the geopolitics of the last frontier on the earth: The Arctic.
This lesson begins with Colorado Gov. William Gilpin's efforts to usher in an age of win-win cooperation in 1890, to Henry Wallace's efforts to revive the dream of Gilpin to connect the continents by rail through the Bering Strait all the way to the efforts by Canada's Prime Minister John Diefenbaker who fought for a bold development program into Canada’s high North.
This exercise will take us into an overview of the British geopolitical genocide of Native tribes with programs like the 1950s 'Human Flagpole' program led by the RCMP to Pierre Trudeau's indigenous ecosystem protection program to block any economic development of the north.
We then contrast this to a very different policy towards native minority groups and the Arctic with a look to the healthier cultural dynamic of Russian inuit and the Chinese minority groups in Xinjiang whom Canadian lawmakers have hypocritically used as geopolitical pawns to launch sanction regimes against China.
Geopolitical Dynamics of the Arctic, Manipulation of Natives and the Uyghur Genocide Myth
I never knew others, politicians & investors, ever discussed or were seriously interested in connecting North America with Russia via a rail system. I’ve been saying this for the past decade—that I’d like to build a two-way, high speed, independent-fuselage vehicle magnetic rail system (no more connected cars; trains) between Alaska and Russia on pylons above the water and land extending throughout Eurasia, Middle East and Africa, as well as down from Alaska through Canada, through the USA to Mexico, Central & South America all the way to Chili. This really needs to happen, soon, to forever end these racist unfair trade policies and divisions, and the bloody Oligarchs must NOT have any say or power over building it—or it will turn into a New World Order version rather than a Fair Trade system, as it should be.