This Sunday October 1st at 2pm Eastern Time, Dr. Eamon McKinney will join the Rising Tide Foundation to deliver a geopolitical presentation with a focus on understanding China, the Century of Humiliation, Confucian ethics and much more. (watch Eamon’s previous Canadian Patriot Lecture here)

Speaker Bio: Dr. Eamon Mckinney is an eminent sinologist who is widely regarded as one of the foremost authorities in the world on China related business issues. He has been actively involved with China foreign business for more than 40 years and was instrumental in the first modern Sino – Foreign joint venture in 1980. Since establishing CBNGLOBAL in 1985, he has advised hundreds of foreign companies on their China strategies including Ford, GM, Caterpillar, Rolls Royce, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Curtis Wright, Joy Mining and many others. He is an author and has contributed numerous articles to such publications as The Financial Times, The Economist, Strategic Culture Foundation and the Far Eastern Economic Review.

Click the zoom link below to access the live lecture: