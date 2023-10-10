Although a couple of weeks old, in this conversation with Mel K, I was asked to shed light on the top geopolitical developments shaping the world and battles currently being waged to prevent the Great Reset by asserting the power of the sovereign nation state over the oligarchical financier class.

Some of the topics that emerged in this fun discussion include:

How did China and India sabotage the 2009 attempt at a green world government at COP14?

What are the techniques used by oligarchies to control target populations and how do we break free of this type of manipulation?

What are the origins of Agenda 21, the UN Sustainable Development Goals?

And how did Maurice Strong lead the way in ushering in eco-colonialism during the 1960s through his control over the Canadian International Development Agency?

