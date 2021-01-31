Geopolitics & Empire: Striving for World Government, Bretton Woods vs Belt & Road

In this episode of Geopolitics and Empire, I had the opportunity to discuss the causes, history and purpose of the idea of world government which has poisoned so much of recent history. In this discussion, we contrast two opposing ways of defining the species and world economies: 1) open system vs 2) closed system. When we explore the minds of such statesmen as Xi Jinping and Putin today, or JFK, FDR and Lincoln in the past, we can recognize a similar understanding of natural law which stands in stark contrast to the misanthropic depopulation-oriented agenda of Davos-creatures today and their League of Nations-pushing imperial forbears of the past.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.