Geostrategy Roundtable- Ken Schortgen, London Paul, Matthew Ehret, V Guerilla, CJ & Veles

This week, I had the pleasure to speak on a monthly Roundtable group with a prestigious group of analysts to discuss cutting edge developments around this week’s G7, NATO maneuvers, and the Trans-Atlantic’s race to obsolescence. Certain matters of history, causality, conspiracy and epistemology were debated as well.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review