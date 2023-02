In honor of the solemn memory of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad that turned the tide from an fascist world government, I had the pleasure to speak with RT’s Peter Lavelle, Ralph T. Niemeyer, and Stevan Gajic on RT’s Cross Talk about Germany’s tragic slide into militarism and anti-Russian geopolitical machinations as a malleable colony of the deep state.

Click on the links below to watch the full show