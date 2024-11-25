In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I speak with Gerald Therrien about his new book 'The Unveiling of Canadian History vol 3' featuring an exposition of British imperial manipulation of First Nations tribes during the precarious early years of the republic (1786-1796) and the imperial efforts to undermine the young nation.
