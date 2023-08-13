In this episode of the Chris Smith Show on TNT Radio, I was asked to explain geopolitical developments in the Pacific, whether the Ukraine crisis is benefiting China by pulling western energy away from the Pacific theatre, new censorship programs in Canada and the cultural manipulation that is the Barbie movie.
Click below to listen to the full show:
Or listen on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:
Still don’t know what to think of Matt and Cynthia. On the one hand I love their podcasts, most of the time extremely interesting. On the other hand their avoid the core subject. Never heard them referring Eustace Mullins, Nesta Webster, Cherep Spiridovich, so they might be gatekeepers...