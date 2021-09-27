Global Research News: How Canada Became an Appendage of the Great Reset

In this 30 min interview with Global Research’s News Hour, I was asked to analyze the dynamics shaping Canada, comment on the recent Canadian elections and explain how Canada’s Liberal Party shed its role as a driver of progress after WW2 and became a technocratic tool for an oligarchical elite.

full radio program can be found here: https://soundcloud.com/user-918579032

