In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I had the priviledge to speak with Professor Graeme MacQueen on his pioneering work on the Anthrax Deception: The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy.

Graeme explains how the same players that orchestrated 9/11 were actively shaping the developments of Sept 18-Dec. 2001 of weaponized anthrax attacks supposedly sent by Osama Bin Laden and the Iraqi government to dozens of press agency and senate offices that turned out to be little more than an inside job involving a sacrificial patsy with major ramifications shaping today's world.

