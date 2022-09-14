Great Game This Week: Oligarchical Depopulation Schemes vs Glazyev's LaRouche Strategy
In this episode of the Great Game, my compatriots CJ, V and I break down global developments with a focus on the re-organized British Empire which is currently attempting to guide the world into a new depopulated world order under the nominal helm of the new King Charles III. We contrast this dystopic agenda with the positive role of played by Sergey Glazyev and other followers of the late Lyndon LaRouche who are advancing a a new program of anti-Malthusian development across Eurasia.
Thanks. I saw this being offered a few days ago, believe it or not, on Fake Book Meta what ever'. I'll view thru you ; ). Thanks for link.
Watching now!