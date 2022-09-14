In this episode of the Great Game, my compatriots CJ, V and I break down global developments with a focus on the re-organized British Empire which is currently attempting to guide the world into a new depopulated world order under the nominal helm of the new King Charles III. We contrast this dystopic agenda with the positive role of played by Sergey Glazyev and other followers of the late Lyndon LaRouche who are advancing a a new program of anti-Malthusian development across Eurasia.

