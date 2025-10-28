In the 2022 Hollywood film How to Blow Up a Pipeline several young, anxiety ridden eco-activists conspire together to literally blow up pipelines in Texas to save civilization.

Set against ignorant tyrannical government authorities, these young revolutionaries stand up for eco-justice and inspire other acts of eco-terror after their drama ends.

If you have not yet guessed, this is not a film made simply for our entertainment, but rather a part of a much larger recruitment drive designed to radicalize young nihilistic victims of today’s morally bankrupt educational system into becoming eco-terrorists.

The intended effect of this sort of propaganda is the creation of an armada of useful idiots, ideologically charged with a heavy hate of humanity and willing to go to all lengths—including killing and being killed—in defense of today’s Earth mother Gaia… whose “fragile balance” humanity has upset through the advent of industrial civilization and the sovereign nation state.

It is worth noting that a consistent body of pseudo-intellectual books and peer-review sociological essays are a pre-condition for this unnatural momentum to tear down the foundations of civilization from either “bottom up” or “top down” directions.

How to Blow up a Pipeline was itself a product of the “sociological” book published in 2021 by Swedish eco-terror professor Andreas Malm of Lund University, who has made a career advancing the case that human society’s only salvation is to destroy the dirty energy infrastructure sustaining modern life.

The book is mandatory reading in hundreds of universities across Europe and North America and cannot be ignored as fringe thinking by any means.

In a 2021 article in The London Guardian, Malm wrote:

“We could destroy the machines that destroy this planet. If someone has planted a time bomb in your home, you are entitled to dismantle it… This is the moral case which, I would argue, justifies destroying fossil fuel property. That is completely separate from harming human bodies, for which there is no moral case… The days of gentle protest may be long over”.

Naomi Klein became famous for her 2007 book ‘Shock Doctrine’ which demonstrated the origins of the IMF Shock Therapy policies in the bowels of CIA MK Ultra, where victims were broken down systemically through electro-shock and other forms of psychological warfare.

She is an ironic fan of Malm, and has called him “one of the most original thinkers on the subject” of climate change.

The fact that Klein’s ardent embrace of radical degrowth and green energy systems would result in murderous economic shock therapy to the Earth’s population is an irony which the author has not reflected too deeply upon at this time.

Canadian climate guru David Suzuki also repeated Malm’s thesis at an Extinction Rebellion event in November 2021, saying:

“We’re in deep, deep doo-doo. This is what [we’ve] come to, the next stage after this, there are going to be pipelines blown up if our leaders don’t pay attention to what’s going on.”

The Case of David Skribina, Eco-Terrorist Advocate

A modern co-thinker to Andreas Malm, Suzuki and Naomi Klein is the figure of professor David Skribina.

Throughout his works, Skribina has advanced his thesis by assuming that mindless evolutionary forces shape technology’s growth as a force of nature ultimately using humans for its aims but with the ultimate destination of enslaving and then replacing humanity itself.

In a recent interview on the topic Skribina outlined this concept explicitly stating:

“Technology advances with a tremendous, autonomous power. Humans are the implementers of this power, but we can’t really guide it and we certainly can’t stop it. In effect, it functions as a law of nature. It advances with an evolutionary force, and that’s why we are heading toward disaster… Technology is like a wave moving through the Earth, and the universe. For a long while, we were at the peak of that wave. Now we’re on the downside. Technology is rapidly heading toward true autonomy. Our opportunity to slow or redirect it is rapidly vanishing. If technology achieves true autonomy—we can take Kurzweil’s singularity date of 2045 as a rough guide—then it’s game over for us. We will likely either become more or less enslaved, or else wiped out. And then technology will continue on its merry way without us.”

The Relevance of the Unabomber’s War on Technology

Admittedly, this is a pretty scary concept of technology.

Almost any western observer will recognize this dystopic thesis borrowing from the sci-fi films 2001: A Space Odyssey, Terminator and The Matrix. You might also notice that this theory of the demonic force of technology is shared by transhumanists like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Klaus Schwab, or Yuval Harari (who differ from Skribina only where it relates to the “solution” to this fact. Where one side wishes to go to war with technological civilization, the other side believes that humans must merge with technology in order to “stay relevant”).

After reading some anti-technological treatises by Dr. Skribina, and other critics of industrial civilization, I was surprised to discover that one particular name emerged as a sort of modern prophet and great philosopher by the name of… Ted Kaczynski (aka: the Unabomber) who died in 2023.

Despite the fact that the late Kaczynski sat in a supermax prison due to his passion for mailing elaborate bombs to targeted ‘agents of industrial progress’ over the course of 25 years, killing three and injuring dozens, it just so happens that Kaczynski has kept up a superhuman network of pen pals with literally thousands of activist-intellectuals across the western landscape since his arrest in 1996.

Skribina himself has corresponded extensively with Kaczynski between 2003-2023, and has brought Kaczynski’s theories of technology into his classroom for over a decade and wrote the forward to Kaczynski’s 2010 book ‘Technological Slavery’. In 2016, Skribina even described Kaczynski as a “prophet and potentially a kind of savior of humanity and the planet”.

The reason for Kaczynski’s rebranding from terrorist to enlightened intellectual had a lot to do with a 35,000 word manifesto ‘Industrial Society and Its Future’ published in The Washington Post and The New York Times in 1995 (an apparent condition of his pledge to stop murdering people).

Despite the fact that some executives at The Washington Post didn’t feel good about the prospect, none other than the head of the FBI directly intervened to make sure the manifesto was published.

Skribina described the prophet’s strategy in the following terms:

“Kaczynski killed in order to gain the notoriety necessary to get the manifesto into the public eye. And it worked. When it was published, the Washington Post sold something like 1.2 million copies that day—still a record. He devised a plan, executed it, and thereby caused millions of people to contemplate the problem of technology in a way they never had before.”

The manifesto immediately thrust the disjointed former MK Ultra guinea pig into intellectual stardom as he became an eco-anarchist folk hero who was no longer seen as a profoundly sick misanthrope, but rather a prophet of his time.

Ted Kaczynski built his elaborate grand theory upon a simple axiom which essentially equated “technology” with “evil cancer”. This axiom was justified with the following empirical observation: Human civilization, and the associated increases in population levels, could not have happened over the past several thousand years without technological progress (ie: discovered and applied techniques designed to make life better for people).

Fine. No problem there.

Sadly, Kaczynski then presumed a priori and without a shred of evidence that ALL such advances of technology occur only at the expense of 1) freedom of the people and 2) destruction to nature. If we were to chart out this process on a graph, it would look something like this:

Just to be clear: Kaczynski and his disciples have made no allowance for the misuse of technology by folly, corruption, or evil agendas. Adherents of this formula also believe in the unproven pristine existence of the savage pre-industrial human, following the thinking of Rousseau’s doctrine of the noble savage. Despite ample evidence of inter-tribal warfare, cannibalism, and even environmental decay induced by pre-industrial civilizations, these theoreticians prefer to shape their anthropological worldviews on films like Avatar and Fern Gully.

Any evidence that technology, industrial growth, and hydrocarbon energy have driven upshifts in quality of life is completely ignored. Similarly, all evidence that demonstrates that industrial activity has coincided with healthy ecosystems is equally ignored.

Graph: generated by Alex Epstein and featured in Human Flourishing and Energy Progress

Embedded within his treatise, Kaczynksi states explicitly that humanity and our technological creations are not actually governed by ideas, or free will but rather mysterious mindless forces animated by pure cold utilitarianism devoid of causal intentions or ideas. Kaczynski states:

“The system does not and cannot exist to satisfy human needs. Instead, it is human behavior that has to be modified to fit the needs of the system. It is the fault of technology, because the system is guided not by ideology but by technical necessity.”

In a 1998 letter to his pen pal Derrick Jenson (whom we will soon find plays an important role in our story), Kaczynski wrote:

“I agree with you that civilization is a curse and should be eliminated — if possible. But unlike you I am not confident that civilization will go down in the reasonably near future. Even just the elimination of the techno-industrial system is very problematic, and we must exert ourselves to the utmost in an effort to assure that it will happen. That is why I strongly disagree with your statement that ‘it is our primary task’ to see that civilization goes down ‘at a minimum cost to human…life.’ I think we have a desperate struggle ahead of us, and if we pull our punches we are sure to lose.”

In that same referenced letter to Jensen, Kaczynski made his Malthusian proclivities explicit saying:

“If we are ever to get rid of the system, we will have to accept the consequences. The human race will have to pass through fire. When a species becomes too numerous, typically it reaches a point where it suffers a sudden population collapse, through starvation, epidemic, or whatever. The human race should be subject to the same law.”

Since Kaczynski is a follower of Thomas Malthus, let us see how the ‘great economist’ considered managing the useless class of society. In his 1799 Essay on Population, Malthus wrote:

“We should facilitate, instead of foolishly and vainly endeavoring to impede, the operations of nature in producing this mortality; and if we dread the too frequent visitation of the horrid form of famine, we should sedulously encourage the other forms of destruction, which we compel nature to use. In our towns we should make the streets narrower, crowd more people into the houses, and court the return of the plague.”

How Kaczynski and Davos Oligarchs Are of One Mind

One shouldn’t be surprised to discover that the remarks on overpopulation outlined by Kaczynski are similar to the words of former World Wildlife Fund (WWF) president Philip Mountbatten who stated in a 1981 interview with People magazine:

“Human population growth is probably the single most serious long-term threat to survival. We’re in for a major disaster if it isn’t curbed—not just for the natural world, but for the human world. The more people there are, the more resources they’ll consume, the more pollution they’ll create, the more fighting they’ll do. We have no option. If it isn’t controlled voluntarily, it will be controlled involuntarily.”

Davos co-founder and Malthusian high priest of the Great Reset Maurice Strong

At the time, Prince Philip had worked closely with the vice president of the WWF and co-founder of WEF named Maurice Strong, who echoed this sick vision while discussing a “novel he’d like to do”, musing in 1990:

“What if a small group of world leaders were to conclude that the principal risk to the Earth comes from the actions of the rich countries? And if the world is to survive, those rich countries would have to sign an agreement reducing their impact on the environment. Will they do it? The group’s conclusion is ‘no’. The rich countries won’t do it. They won’t change. So, in order to save the planet, the group decides: Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”

Dennis Meadows, a World Economic Forum member and co-architect of the Club of Rome’s infamous “Limits to Growth” report of 1972 (also co-sponsored by Maurice Strong) stated in blood curdling detail his hopes for a “clean” killing off of the global population to sustainable levels in a recent Feb. 2022 interview:

“I hope this occurs in a civilized approach. I imply in a non-public approach. A peaceable approach, however, peace does not imply everyone seems to be joyful. But it surely does imply that the street has been resolved by different means, not violence, which is what I imply. So there are 7 billion folks proper now however we’re going to have 1 billion folks. We now have to return down. I hope it occurs slowly and evenly.”

I suppose that Meadows’ desire for a “slow and even” killing makes him sound a bit more ethical than the more impatient eco-terrorist pathways chosen by Kaczynski, but from a rationally objective standpoint, the difference in opinion between the two men is purely cosmetic.

One billion is the magic number which Meadows and other computer-modelling oligarchs jump on which presumably would warrant a limited amount of freedom to the human grazing cows in this so-called “green” Brave New World.

Now what did the Unabomber’s pen pal Derrick Jensen do in the years following his correspondence with the Unabomber?

Derrick Jensen’s Deep Green Resistance

On top or becoming a guru for the ecology movement in his own right, publishing 50 books promoting eco-activism, Jensen co-founded a California-based eco-anarchy movement with deep penetration into Canada called ‘Deep Green Resistance’ in 2011.

Advocating the complete destruction of major infrastructure around the world in a bid to save nature from humanity, Jensen’s Unabomber-inspired resistance movement outlined its techniques of deploying ‘above grounders’ and ‘below grounders’ in a section called “Decisive Ecological Warfare”:

“The above grounders would work to build sustainable and just communities wherever they were, and would use both direct and indirect action to try to curb the worst excesses of those in power, to reduce the burning of fossil fuels, to struggle for social and ecological justice. Meanwhile, the under grounders would engage in limited attacks on infrastructure, especially energy infrastructure, to try to reduce fossil fuel consumption and overall industrial activity. The overall thrust of this plan would be to use selective attacks to accelerate collapse in a deliberate way.”

The Deep Green Resistance website outlines a five-fold strategy for their above and below grounders:

Strategy A: Engage in direct militant actions against industrial infrastructure, especially energy infrastructure.

Strategy B: Aid and participate in ongoing social and ecological justice struggles; promote equality and undermine exploitation by those in power.

Strategy C: Defend the land and prevent the expansion of industrial logging, mining, construction, and so on, such that more intact land and species will remain when civilization does collapse.

Strategy D: Build and mobilize resistance organizations that will support the above activities, including decentralized training, recruitment, logistical support, and so on.

Strategy E: Rebuild a sustainable subsistence base for human societies (including perennial polycultures for food) and localized, democratic communities that uphold human rights.

In a 2011 recruitment video, various devotees and priests of the Deep Green Cult, including Jensen himself, outline their reasons for going to war on modern civilization:

One of the cultish devotees featured prominently on the DGR recruitment videos explains candidly that they receive guidance from people involved in the military:

“The reason why we know this strategy can work is that we talk to people who have been involved in the military… and they tell us that going after critical nodes of infrastructure is a classic technique that’s been used hundreds or even thousands of times throughout history to win large scale conflicts and especially asymmetric conflicts.”

Are these eco-terrorists wondering why the American military are helping train them for eco-terrorism? Or perhaps they tell themselves the same thing that the Ukrainian Nazis or ISIS terrorists do, who are also receiving U.S. military support and training as part of their holy wars. Do these eco-terrorists suspect that they might be getting played as pawns on a geopolitical chessboard or do they actually think ‘we will take what we can get from them but we are still the ones in control’?

The Deep Green Resistance also features a news service site with a peculiar section titled ‘Underground Action Calendar’ which explicitly showcases a list of over one hundred cases of successful eco-terror acts against various rail and energy infrastructure systems across the Americas and Europe. The web page’s opening remarks state:

“The Underground Action Calendar exists to publicize and normalize the use of militant and underground tactics in the fight for justice and sustainability. We include below a wide variety of actions from struggles around the world, especially those in which militants target infrastructure, because we believe this sort of action is necessary to dismantle civilization.”

A small sample of the successful sabotage operations is featured below:

The full list can be accessed here.

Above and Below Grounders

Over the past two years a vast array of explosions of food processing facilities, granaries, and train derailments have rained down across North America and Europe.

Is this destruction caused by “underground” eco-terror campaigns?

Certainly ‘above-grounders’ like Mark Carney, and other Davos creatures have done no small share of damage to the support system of humanity by forcing through Central Banker Climate Compacts to choke off dirty hydrocarbon energy, declare moratoria on nuclear power across Europe, and oversee the collapse of agro-industrial farms using draconian fertilizer quotas.

California’s Gavin Newsom recently demonstrated that he could dance with the best eco-terrorists by spending over $500 million dollars in tax payer money to destroy four hydro-electric dams in a bid to reduce the population of California, liberate the deserts, and give rivers back their inalienable human rights. If a few thousand farmers get eliminated along the way, then that can only be assumed to be a blessing in disguise.

Across the USA, over 1,951 dams were demolished in the past decade, including 57 in 2021. While many onlookers champion this restoration of nature, the destruction to lives caused by the reduction of food production and affordable electricity is devastating.

Bug eating appears to have no limits to its production since Canada’s government has proudly unveiled the world’s largest cricket farm while at the same time declaring war on conventional farming with a threatened 30% reduction in food production by 2030.

The Strange Case of Extinction Rebellion

In tandem with Deep Green Resistance, another outfit has grown out of the cynical cesspool of disenfranchised youth energy and billionaire patronage in England named Extinction Rebellion.

Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam

Although advocating non-violence on the surface, deeper ideological motives are seen clearly through the actual words of Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam who said the following while speaking at an Amnesty International meeting on Feb. 4, 2019:

“We are going to force the governments to act. And if they don’t we will bring them down and create a democracy fit for purpose. And yes, some may die in the process.”

When members began questioning how Extinction Rebellion’s revenue from billionaires (who dominate the capitalist system they so despise) meshes with their modus operandi, Hallam comforted his army of eco-warriors by explaining that the oligarchs have feelings too, and are also suffering from climate depression:

“We’re dealing with people who cry at night, just as we do. We don’t want them to commit suicide. No! We want them to ring us up and give us that million quid.”

In a 2019 EIR study conducted by Dean Andromedas, a lengthy overview of the funding sources for Extinction Rebellion was carried out. Andromedas writes:

“According to Extinction Rebellion documents acquired by Breitbart News, the mega-speculator and financier of so many No-Good Organizations (NGOs), George Soros, topped XR’s list of eco-anxious donors, although the amount he gave was blacked out in the relevant document. Other European funds have come from the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, which gave no less than £121,140 (about $155,000). This is the foundation of the notorious, mercenary London-based hedge fund, The Children’s Investment Fund Management, founded and run by Sir Chris Hohn. The CEO of this foundation, which has an endowment of over £2 billion, is Kate Hampton, who also serves as Vice Chair of the key European Climate Foundation and a board member of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).”

Another Extinction Rebellion co-founder is Gail Bradbrooke who had formerly worked for King Charles’ Business in the Community/Responsible Business Network which today is an integrated part of the World Economic Forum.

Another patron of Extinction Rebellion is hereditary peer Lord Anthony St. John, merchant banker, and director of multiple mining companies across South Africa. Not only is Lord St. John a vice chair of the All Party Parliamentary South Africa Group in the House of Lords, but is also a leading patron of Television for the Environment. This project was created by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and World Wildlife Fund-UK in 1984. The UNEP was itself created by Davos co-founder Maurice Strong who had also served as the vice president of the WWF. Since 2011, the World Wildlife Fund’s president has been none other than the former Prince (now King) Charles himself.

St John is also on the advisory board of “Successful Green” alongside Peter Merian (director of the Basel Stock Exchange) and Marcelo Cavalho de Andrade, President of the Earth Council Alliance (ECA). The ECA was itself the creation of Maurice Strong in 1992.

Of course, Extinction Rebellion professes peaceful non-violent resistance to the system, just like Deep Green Resistance, but that hasn’t stopped them from calling for filling the airfields of Heathrow Airport with drones in order to disrupt air-traffic controllers and put thousands of lives of passengers at risk.

This is something which would have made Ted Kaczynski proud as his first efforts at terrorism involved a bomb which failed to detonate on a passenger jet in 1979.

It also hasn’t stopped them from including a non-negotiable Net Zero by all governments by… 2030 (ie: an 85% elimination of all carbon dioxide emissions within the next two years). This irrational goal is actually considered a demand that, if satisfied, would result in massive death of people worldwide.

In the next episode of this series, we will look at the figure of Theodor Kaczinsky in much greater detail… first as an ‘academically mainstream’ voice in philosophy departments across the United States, and secondarily as a product of MK Ultra mind control.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I have written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. Tune into my weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media (where this article was first published) and bi-monthly Dialogos on Pluralia

