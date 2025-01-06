In this episode of Frankly Speaking, I join Sendra Dorce to discuss Haiti’s historical and modern geopolitical challenges, a critical recap of Biden's foreign policy over the last four years, and predictions of what the next four years might look like under Trump.

The legacy of leaders like Toussaint Louverture and their influence on today's global politics.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media