Neural Foundry
3h

Superb historical breakdown showing how Keynes got whitewashed over time. The contrast between FDR's rejection of Keynes ("mathematician rather than political economist") versus Greer's recent praise at Davos really crystallizes the issue. Weird how Bancor resurfaces periodically despite being designed explicitly to undermine national soveriegnty.

TriTorch
6h

Matt, here is what the Davos crowd actually thinks of us - apparently dystopia can be a good thing from their crooked perspective:

WEF Head Yuval Harari, NYTimes Interview: thinking about all this, puts it this way: “Utopia and dystopia depends on your values.” … The useless class he describes is uniquely vulnerable. “If a century ago you mounted a revolution against exploitation, you knew that when bad comes to worse, they can’t shoot all of us because they need us,” he said, citing army service and factory work.

Now it is becoming less clear why the ruling elite would not just kill the new useless class. “You’re totally expendable,” he told the audience. … “We don’t need you. But we are nice, so we’ll take care of you.” —Archived Uneditable Source (worth reading in full): https://archive.is/rWLoO

---

Here is that dystopia:

Pretty sure they have a plan

And i’m pretty sure this is it:

By 2030 You'll Own Nothing And Be Happy - World Economic Forum - Original Video (2016): youtu.be/ev9ct5BmAcY

And im pretty sure this 15 minute city world they are building - of bug protein, digital ID, CBDC, social credit, vaccine passport, & carbon footprints - is not one anyone is going to want to live in.

And i'm pretty sure we must resist

