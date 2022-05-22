In this episode of TNT Radio’s Slaying the Sky Dragon with Principia Scientifica’s Joe Olsen and John O’Sullivan, I was invited to discuss global events and historical narrative controls.

Among the many important topics unpacked included: What is the basis of private central banking, what is the difference between British monetarism vs American public credit systems as it was understood by the late Lyndon LaRouche, what pathways are available for humanity as we navigate through our current storms based on the lessons of history?

A few points of disagreement arose between Joe Olsen and I over the topic of Lincoln as a figure of good or evil for the USA, and Franklin Roosevelt as a patriot or bankers’ puppet which advanced our previous friendly debate on Jim Fetzer’s podcast a few days earlier (regarding the role of the murdered President Warren Harding in world history which can be viewed here).

Click below to watch the two part episode on Bitchute and Rumble:

Watch part one on Soundcloud here

Watch part two on Soundcloud here

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

