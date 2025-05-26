On Friday May 30 at 8pm ET, get your friends together for a live stream of The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs Episode 4: Roswell and the Birth of a New Legend.

After the film, I’ll be joining film making maestro Jason Dahl where viewers can ask us anything about the making of episodes 1-4 (and future episodes as well).

The three ways to access this event:

1) purchase a ticket on Eventbrite here,

2) become a paid subcriber this Substack or

3) become a supporter on my Patreon.

For Paid Subscribers- Click below to access the zoom link: