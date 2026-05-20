The UFO Psyop is getting louder with every passing day. Whether we hear about ETs interfacing with governments, or channelling messages from Sirius, or hoping into our dimension from another universe, the story is the same. ETs are here, they have been likely shaping our entire evolution, and the truth is now being unveiled.

If you believe in any variation of this story, you have been propagandized by a plan set forth over a century ago, by a figure named H.G. Wells.

In this second episode of The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs, the figure of H.G. Wells is introduced as a student of X Club leader Thomas Huxley and the father of modern predictive programming. H.G. Wells' efforts to tear down the wall separating fantasy from fiction, while setting the stage for world government, transhumanism, UFOs and thermonuclear weapons of mass destruction as an alchemical solution to deconstructing society (and thence reconstructing society) under a new science of controls.



How did Wells' followers spearhead the creation of the Manhattan Project, League of nations and UN? How did Wells' 'science of controls' outlined in his New World Order, World Brain and Open Conspiracy set the stage for Cybernetics and Transhumanism after WW2? What is the Fabian Society that Wells' led and how did it shape so much of the 20th century? Most importantly, how does all of this play into the revival of a new occult priesthood managed by a technocratic elite?



Find out by watching (and sharing) Hidden Hand Behind UFOs Ep. 2: H.G. Wells' War Of The Worlds and the Dawn of a New Age (co-written by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung, narrated by Matthew Ehret, and directed by Jason Dahl)

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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