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Benjamin Conine
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I wrote about the UFO psyops that have been going in since the 1950's a few weeks ago. This is classified electrogravitic aircraft used to hide illegal human experimentation and trafficking.

https://benjaminconine.substack.com/p/the-alien-abduction-connection-to?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15hacn

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