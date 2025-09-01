As I mentioned in my recent essay In Defense of Alexander Hamilton, America’s first U.S. Treasury Secretary killed by Aaron Burr (aka: the father of Wall Street) in 1804, was indispensable in the young nation’s survival during the first 30 years after 1776.

Even though it hasn’t been taught in any western university in generations, Hamilton’s system of political economy which arose from his four reports of 1791 was premised on the practices of 1) national banking, 2) productive credit generation for long term internal improvements, 3) industrial growth (vs slave-based production) and 4) protective tariffs.

Most importantly, this system set “economic value” not upon the worship of money but rather on the creative mental activity of citizens through constant scientific and technological progress.

Between 1776 until his death in 1804, Hamilton used every ounce of his influence to ensure that the many traitorous movements launched by diverse branches of British operations in America (including from his own Federalist Party), and often under the leadership of arch-traitor Aaron Burr, failed to achieve their goals. These operations which included Canadian United Empire Loyalists, New York financiers and southern slave interests, can collectively be defined as the “founding fathers of today’s deep state” which evolved over the years and took over much of the nation after the death of Franklin Roosevelt.

One of Hamilton’s most important victories during this precarious time occurred during the 1800 presidential elections which still confuses some scholars today. These scholars cannot understand why Hamilton’s feud with Jefferson didn’t stop the former from devoting all of his energy into helping the latter gain the victory over presidential hopeful Aaron Burr. Speaking of his motives for this paradoxical maneuver, Hamilton famously said:

“Mr. Jefferson, though too revolutionary in his notions, is yet a lover of liberty and will be desirous of something like orderly Government – Mr. Burr loves nothing but himself – thinks of nothing but his own aggrandizement – and will be content with nothing short of permanent power in his own hands.”

To understand the conditions shaping this strategic fight only 11 years after Ben Franklin died, one must understand how the British Empire used an evil cancer embedded in the young nation to destroy it from within when it became obvious that external force could not succeed.

Slavery: America’s Achilles Heel

Despite the fact that slavery was nearly extinguished by 1792 (1), forces loyal to the British Empire within the “eastern establishment” led by aristocratically minded traitors like Timothy Pickering, Aaron Burr, Col. James Wilkinson, George Cabot and Albert Gallatin worked hard to advance a plot for breaking up the republic into two separate confederacies under the guise that “slave states and free states could not co-exist”.

While this fact may have been true, rather than continue the struggle to abolish slavery by imposing the authority of the Constitution, such traitors made the argument that it were best to dissolve the nation and constitution completely. Under these designs, British Canada would merge with northern “free states” under a new Anglo-Saxon confederation, while the slave power would be free to create its own southern confederation.

Under this design, both northern and southern confederacies would be defined by a special relationship with England and dominated by the City of London’s economic web of finance.

After Burr’s defeat to Jefferson in 1800 (becoming a distrusted lame-duck vice president), the direct Federal support required for a dissolution of the union was no longer attainable, and so a new plot was hatched that came to life in 1803 which required Burr’s control of New York state.

The New England Secessionist Plot

Describing this plot to his co-conspiratorial senator Richard Peters on December 24, 1803, Timothy Pickering (former Secretary of State under President Adams and guiding hand behind the cabal known as the Essex Junto) wrote:

“Although the end of all our Revolutionary labors and expectations is disappointment, and our fond hopes of republican happiness are vanity… I will not yet despair: I will rather anticipate a new confederacy, exempt from the corrupt and corrupting influence and oppression of the aristocratic Democrats of the South. There will be – and our children at farthest will see it – a separation. The white and black population will mark the boundary. The British Provinces, even with the assent of Britain, will become members of the Northern confederacy …”

The strategy described above hinged on bringing New York into the northern secession plot as the economic powerhouse needed to fuse the other “free states” into British Canada.

Proof of Aaron Burr’s Treachery

While many popular historians adamantly choose to deny this fact (some going even so far as to celebrate the life of Burr as a hero), surviving letters have irrefutably proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that Aaron Burr was the unquestioned leader of this plot- as demonstrated by a journal entry written by Essex Junto leader Senator William Plumer who described a conspiratorial meeting at his house involving Senator James Hillhouse, Burr, and Senator Uriah Tracy in the winter of 1803-04.

During this meeting, Plumer wrote that Hillhouse “unequivocally declared that it was his opinion that the United States would soon form two distinct governments’; and ‘Burr conversed very freely on the subject … and the impression made on his mind was, that Burr not only thought a separation would not only take place but that it was necessary.”

Writing to Opium-pushing Junto leader George Cabot, Timothy Pickering stated:

“We suppose the British Provinces in Canada and Nova Scotia, at no remote period, perhaps without delay, and with the assent of Great Britain, may become members of the Northern League. Certainly, that government can feel only disgust at our present rulers. She will be pleased to see them crestfallen. She will not regret the proposed division of empire. If with her own consent she relinquishes her provinces, she will be rid of the charge of maintaining them; while she will derive from them, as she does from us, all the commercial returns which her merchants now receive. A liberal treaty of amity and commerce will form a bond of union between Great Britain and the Northern confederacy highly useful to both …”

In another letter of March 4, 1804, Pickering wrote of Burr’s leading role in the plan:

“The Federalists here in general anxiously desire the election of Mr. Burr to the chair of New York; for they despair of a present ascendancy of the Federal party. Mr. Burr alone, we think, can break your Democratic phalanx; and we anticipate much good from his success. Were New York detached (as under his administration it would be) from the Virginia influence, the whole Union would be benefited. Jefferson would then be forced to observe some caution and forbearance in his measures. And, if a separation should be deemed proper, the five New England States, New York, and New Jersey would naturally be united. Among those seven states, there is a sufficient congeniality of character to authorize the expectation of practicable harmony and a permanent union, New York the centre.”

The Plan is Modified Again

As Pickering alluded to in his letter, this plan hinged upon Burr’s 1804 victory as Governor of New York State and once again, just as in the presidential fight of 1800, Alexander Hamilton devoted all of his energy to ensuring Burr’s defeat resulting in 28,000 votes going to Burr and 35,000 going to his opponent Morgan Lewis.

Without New York on board, the plot for Northern secession could not succeed, and again a new strategy had to be concocted.

Without going into details, it is enough to say that an enraged Burr had decided that Hamilton had to be eliminated once and for all, and in the wake of his gubernatorial defeat, Burr put all of his chips into organizing a duel with his nemesis, resulting in Hamilton’s death on July 12, 1804. (2)

Three weeks after this tragic affair, the British Ambassador Anthony Merry (after meeting with the arch-traitor and Burr confidante Colonel Wilkinson) wrote giddily to the British Foreign Secretary explaining his having recruited Burr to the Empire’s cause of creating a new western Confederacy established by a joint U.S.-British war on Mexico with Burr as it’s head. Ambassador Merry wrote:

“I have just received an offer from Mr. Burr, the actual vice president of the United States (which situation he is about to resign) to lend his assistance to His Majesty’s Government in any manner in which they may think fit to employ him, particularly in endeavouring to effect a separation of the western part of the United States from that which lies between the Atlantic and the mountains, in its whole extant. – His propositions on this and other subjects will be fully detailed to your Lordship by Col. Williamson who has been the bearer of them to me, and who will embark for England in a few days. – It is therefore only necessary for me to add that if, after what is generally known of the profligacy of Mr. Burr’s character, His Majesty’s Ministers should think proper to listen to his offer, his present situation in this country where he is now cast off as much by the democratic as by the federal party, and where he still preserves connections with some people of influence, added to his great ambition and spirit of revenge against the present administration, may possibly induce him to exert the talents and activity which he possesses with fidelity to his employers.”

The Plan Modified… Again

It took two more years for Burr’s true colors to come fully to light when in 1807, Burr was discovered to be at the center of the plot outlined by Ambassador Merry. Instead of relying on “free new England” uniting with Canada, this new plan centered on Burr’s dominance of the newly acquired Louisiana Territory sold by Napoleon to America in 1804 as the basis for a new western confederacy.

Napoleon’s desire to sell this gigantic territory to the Americans was a surprise to all (including the Americans) and threw a big wrench in British plans to take control of this land and again suffocate the USA as a closed system locked onto the Atlantic Coast as had been attempted with the 1774 Quebec Act earlier.

By this time, Burr managed to get President Jefferson to approve putting his co-conspirators into powerful positions of the new Louisiana Territory with Col. Wilkinson appointed Governor.

This new plan involved British soldiers working alongside American mercenaries under Burr’s employ who would first take full control of Louisiana, New Orleans, expand the territory by declaring war on Spain. According to testimonies delivered at Burr’s trial, Burr would then turn his attention to the capital where the sitting president would be deposed, and Burr established as Monarch of a new British American confederation. The British had been caught providing boats and money to the mercenaries (40 British boats and 75 mercenaries were apprehended), correspondences were intercepted and soon Burr was standing in front of the supreme court facing treason charges. The diplomat William Eaton testified that Burr told him that “he would turn Congress neck and heels out of doors, assassinate the President, (or what amounted to that,) and declare himself the protector of an energetic Government.”

Unfortunately, these testimonies somehow did not qualify as the sort of hard evidence needed to convict Burr (and Ambassador Merry’s smoking gun letter was only discovered decades later) resulting in Burr’s unfortunate acquittal.

Popular rage towards the former Vice President made life impossible within the republic and using a $40,000 “gift” from John Jacob Astor, Burr soon made his way in disguise to Canada where his nephew George Prevost was serving as Governor General. Prevost gave Burr letters of introduction to Lord Castlereagh as he embarked on a ship from Nova Scotia to London where Burr stayed at Jeremy Bentham’s mansion for the next 5 years and, in between heavy doses of opium and prostitutes, plotted with the highest echelons of British intelligence a new scheme for the dissolution of the Union (Bentham was the head of British Intelligence Services in those days and extended networks across the globe).

Jeremy Bentham (head of British intelligence, and his embalmed head now featured in London)

While in London, Burr wrote of Bentham (the pervert who wrote such immoral tracts as In Defense of Usury and In Defense of Pederasty): “He is, indeed, the most perfect model that I have seen or imagined of moral and intellectual excellence. He is the most intimate friend I have in this country, and my constant associate. I live in his house and compose a part of his family.”

Burr Returns Home and a New Plot is Hatched

Finally returning to the United States in the months before the War of 1812, Burr began rebuilding his political machine with a new focus on the use of the Wall Street dominated Democratic Party of Andrew Jackson and Martin Van Buren which would ultimately drive America into a Civil War five decades later.

In 1815, Burr laid out the earliest plan for raising the racist puppet Andrew Jackson to the status of President of the USA in a letter to Joseph Alston (Burr’s son-in-law and former Governor of South Carolina) saying:

“If, then, there be a man in the United States of firmness and decision, and having standing enough to afford even a hope of success, it is your duty to hold him up to public view: that man is Andrew Jackson. Nothing is wanting but a respectable nomination, made before the proclamation of the Virginia caucus, and Jackson’s success is inevitable. If this project should accord with your views, I could wish to see you prominent in the execution of it. It must be known to be your work.”

Though it took another decade, the eventual federal takeover of the Burr machine under the combined presidencies of Andrew Jackson and Martin van Buren (ruling from 1828-1840) represented a massive defeat of the Hamiltonian networks then led by John Quincy Adams, William Harrison, Matthew Carey and Henry Clay.

The only two successes of the Hamiltonian nationalists then centered in the Whig party to regain control during the 1840-1860 period found Whig presidents dying under mysterious circumstances before they could extract the British rot (Harrison in 1840 and Taylor in 1852).

Under Jackson and Van Buren, protectionism was dismantled in favor of British free trade, speculation grew rampantly as did the southern slave power as the south was cleansed of Cherokee under the Trail of Tears and given over to racist oligarchs.

The National Bank was destroyed in Jackson’s last year in office, cutting the USA off from its only means of generating sovereign credit for development resulting in the panic and depression of 1837.

All major infrastructure projects were cancelled under the banner of “paying the debt” and America’s path to dissolution dreamed of by Burr and his Deep State cohorts in 1804 was accelerated in short order.

This story is documented thoroughly in Michael Kirsch’s ground breaking 2012 article How Andrew Jackson Destroyed the United States.

Aaron Burr: Founding Father of Wall Street

In a May 21, 2025 article, Gary Leff wrote that: “JP Morgan Chase was founded by Aaron Burr… it was a water company, a regulatory dodge to circumvent protectionist legislation… It encompasses over 1,200 predecessor banks, and owns the pistols used in the Hamilton-Burr duel.”

Hamilton had worked desperately to build the Bank of New York and then establish a National Bank in order to keep the young USA from falling apart. Before the Constitution granted rights for applying a protective tariff to cultivate local manufacturing, as well as harmonized free trade among the states, the USA was bankrupt, without industry, suffering runaway inflation and on the verge of collapse.

Thus it was stressful to see the world’s first creation of a national bank and productive credit system put at jeopardy by the shenanigans of Aaron Burr.

Burr’s transformation of the Manhattan Water Company which he created and ran via from April 1799 onward, into a speculative bank was among the most destructive acts of sabotage which gave rise to Wall Street as we know it.

The fatal poison in Burr’s water scheme (which built hardly any actual water infrastructure during its 40 years of existance) involved his insertion of a clause into the company giving its directors the right to spend the company’s capital on any business endeavor they so chose- having nothing to do with water projects.

By September 1799, the Manhattan Water Company opened a "house of certificate and deposit at 40 Wall Street" with the name ‘The Manhattan Company Bank’.

This was the seed which grew into two centuries of mergers and acquisitions (over 1200!!) giving rise to Chase-Manhattan and JP Morgan.

The pistols used by Burr and Hamilton in the famous duel that resulted in Hamilton’s death (and the same pistols that had been used in 1802 on the same location in New Jersey which resulted in the death of Hamilton’s son Philip by an agent of Aaron Burr… are currently on display in the strangest of places… on the executive conference floor of the JP Morgan Chase building at 277 Park Avenue in New York City.

Although Hamilton’s system of national banking, productive credit and protectionism has been labelled a ‘Rothschild run proto-Federal Reserve’, I would maintain that the opposite is the truth. While private investors were permitted to own shares in Hamilton’s bank, the similarities ended there. The dominant owner was always meant to be the US government, and all directors had to live in the USA with 70% of state branch directors being obliged to live in their respective states.

Unlike the later JP Morgan owned Federal Reserve established as an independent entity in 1913, Hamilton’s bank was forced to abide by Constitutional law. The sick joke in the narrative of ‘heroic Andrew Jackson defeating the Bank’ is that those enemies of the national bank who killed Hamilton and then killed the national bank itself in 1836 were the true agents of the British Empire.

The role of British operations both within America itself as well as British Canada cannot be overstated when evaluating the short and precarious experience of the United States from 1776 to the present.

Were America is to survive the coming maelstroms, then it is safe to say that ignorance of this continuous intention to undo the revolution of 1776 can any longer be tolerated.

Footnote

[1] By 1784, six states in the new nation had voted to totally abolish slavery (Rhode Island in 1774, Vermont in 1777, Pennsylvania in 1780, Massachusetts in 1781, New Hampshire in 1783 and Connecticut in 1784), while the importation of all new slaves was banned by every other state by 1793. The important Northwest Ordinances passed in the 1787 Continental Congress ensured that no slavery would be permitted in the immense North West Territories (giving rise to the later addition of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin as free states). This agreement was established during the 1774 Continental Congress where a non-importation act was signed by all colonies stating: “That we will neither import, nor purchase any slave imported, after the first day of December next; after which time, we will wholly discontinue the slave trade, and will neither be concerned in it ourselves, nor will we hire our vessels, nor sell our commodities or manufactures to those who are concerned in it.”

Author Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I have written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

On September 6 and 7, come join me and Cynthia for a weekend of discoveries and big ideas in Toronto Ontario, starting with a Saturday night screening of our new film Roswell and the Birth of a New Legend.

Read full story

Follow my various social media accounts:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Telegram: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

You can also support my work on Patreon

*A General Notice from a new sponsor to this substack (Expat Money):

If you care about your liberty and your financial freedom, you need to hear about this.

From October 10th to 12th, Mikkel Thorup — host of The Expat Money Show, a program that I recently had the pleasure to participate in — is bringing together top experts from around the world for the Expat Money Online Summit… and it’s completely free to attend.

You’ll learn how to legally protect your wealth, secure second residencies and citizenships, reduce your tax burden, and own property abroad — all to safeguard your freedom.

This year’s focus is Latin America, where opportunity is booming.

Argentina and El Salvador is undergoing a dramatic transformations making it more conducive for foreigners to move, and Panama and Paraguay are offering simple residency programs.

Mikkel was born and raised in Canada, and is particularly passionate about helping Canadians seek higher ground and set up an offshore escape plan.

A “Plan B” is no longer optional — it’s essential.

Reserve your free ticket at ExpatMoneySummit.com.