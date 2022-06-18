In this episode of Our Interesting Times, host Tim Kelly and I discuss the controlled demolition of the once-viable system of western industrial capitalism under a 50+ year time bomb of fictitious speculative capital that has metastized across the trans Atlantic financial system. We also evaluate the true nature of terrorism both foreign and domestic as entirely un-organic phenomena which would never have been possible without the top down influence of western intelligence agencies

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

