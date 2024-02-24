This Sunday February 25 at 2pm Eastern Time, Alex Dimitrios (author and editor at Space Commune) will be delivering the weekly Rising Tide Foundation lecture where he will demystify the science (and myths) surrounding nuclear energy, while exploring the role of Russia and China in saving this vital form of energy as the basis of an anti-Malthusian program of development, abundance, and resisting oligarchism.

