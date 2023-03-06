In this long form discussion with CPP candidate Tish Conlin, I was invited to break down the scientific fraud of Darwinism while also showcasing the Darwinian origins of both eugenics and its later hellspawn “Transhumanism”.

During the course of this discussion which took us into the controlling hand of Thomas Huxley who served as Darwin’s handler and bulldog doing public battles with radical anglican creationists in opposition to Huxley, we found time to address some oversimplified polarizing debates with a look at Beschamp vs Pasteur, Tesla vs Edison, Smith vs Marx debate and Hayek vs Keynes.

Supplementary reading: How Huxley’s X Club Created Nature Magazine and Sabotaged Science for 150 Years

Click on the link below to watch the full show on Rumble, Bitchute and Soundcloud:

Or watch on Bitchute here and Soundcloud here: