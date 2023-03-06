How Darwin's Theory of Evolution created Eugenics and Transhumanism
In this long form discussion with CPP candidate Tish Conlin, I was invited to break down the scientific fraud of Darwinism while also showcasing the Darwinian origins of both eugenics and its later hellspawn “Transhumanism”.
During the course of this discussion which took us into the controlling hand of Thomas Huxley who served as Darwin’s handler and bulldog doing public battles with radical anglican creationists in opposition to Huxley, we found time to address some oversimplified polarizing debates with a look at Beschamp vs Pasteur, Tesla vs Edison, Smith vs Marx debate and Hayek vs Keynes.
Supplementary reading: How Huxley’s X Club Created Nature Magazine and Sabotaged Science for 150 Years
Its becoming obvious that the high ground that has to be defended from the Bank of International Settlements and their fellow travelers is anti-Malthusianism.
I say this after seeing Steve Kirsch' call to draft RFK jr for the Democratic nomination and in reading through the Substack comments finding that apparently RFK jr believes the global warming narrative in some form or another.
So when people turn over Malthus to examine things they will right away consider Darwin, I think.
