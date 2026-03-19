Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J973's avatar
J973
5m

regarding the Iran war, Patrick Wood has it figured out:

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/imec-trumps-war-with-iran-is-about?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

It's all about the trade route starting from India, through the Straight of Hormuz, on to railways through Saudi Arabia, Israel, Gaza, and then by sea to Greece. I don't know whether a proposed new canal (the Ben Gurion Canal) stretching across Israel is part of it. They could just use a railway for that section, but that canal through Gaza would eliminate a long railway section and the need to unload and reload cargo onto ships multiple times. Also, a railway through Iraq, Jordan, Syria, and Turkey is an option. Developing and expanding this trade route would explain why Prime Minister Modi from India seems to be helping Israel. India could deliver their products to Europe more easily. But shipping through the Red Sea with the proposed Ben Gurion canal seems the cheapest way to get goods from India to Europe. Controlling this trade route for oil and goods, and splitting India away from the BRICS alliance, is worth trillions over decades. For the record, I'm now anti-Trump and especially anti-Jared Kushner, who will benefit tremendously from all of this. Trump lied to us. Democrats will win future elections by saying "look at the Iran war that Trump started". The oligarchs can use the trillions gained from this war to build the technocratic control state. The more people who understand the technocratic-AI-social credit score-tokenization plan, the less they will be able to control us.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture