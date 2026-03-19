In this episode of The Philosopher, The Stoic and The Teddy Bear, I was invited to deliver an exposition of in geopolitical history and hidden power structures. This conversation is essential listening for anyone trying to make sense of current global conflicts beyond the surface-level media narratives.

Why You Should Listen

The discussion challenges both mainstream and alternative media “echo chambers,” urging listeners to look past emotional propaganda toward a deeper understanding of historical cycles and systemic control.

A Deep Dive into Iran’s History: Starting this show, I traced out the history of foreign manipulation in Iran, from the British Empire’s 19th-century influence and the discovery of oil [07:15] to the 1953 overthrow of nationalist leader Mohammad Mosaddegh [10:00].

The “MAGA to Neocon” Transformation: A central theme is the critique of current “alternative” influencers who are reframing war narratives, where I argue that anti-war voices are being alchemically transformed into pro-war voices through sophisticated “neural linguistic programming” and reframing [35:15].

The Role of Esoteric Cults: The podcast explores the disturbing influence of “end-times” theology and “third temple” cults on modern policy [41:40]. We discuss how these belief systems are used by “game masters” to justify perpetual conflict in the Middle East [46:00].

Economic Sovereignty: The hosts discuss the difference between “revenue tariffs” and “protective tariffs,” explaining how the genuine American system of economics was designed to build up national industry rather than simply extract taxes [01:04:30].

Key Takeaway

We conclude with a powerful call for self-reflection and wisdom, and argue that we must recognize the “unresolved trauma” and propaganda we’ve been subjected to since the Cold War [01:23:55] to avoid being manipulated into becoming our own worst enemies.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress