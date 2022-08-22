In this episode of the American Journal on Infowars, I spoke with host Harrison Smith about volume 2 of Clash of the Two Americas (Open vs Closed Systems Collide) and the role of Franklin Roosevelt in sabotaging the last major attempt to create a transhumanist, depopulation world government... in 1933.

We additionally discussed the character of all closed systems of governance models which have sought to pull humanity into master-slave structures of power relations since ancient Babylon.

Click below to watch the full program on Bitchute, Rumble, Soundcloud and Youtube

or listen on Soundcloud here

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress