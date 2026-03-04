I have noticed that a growing number of MAGA influencers are changing before my very eyes into full blown Neo-cons- the very thing the entire movement was devoted to resist.

With the new long-awaited war in Iran (that has left over 160 young school girls aged 7-12 dead, and martyred the Ayatollah that had done the most to impose a Fatwa against WMDs (killed alongside his daughter and granddaughter), and now Israel has started a ground invasion of Lebanon having killed 56 civilians on Monday, I am now seeing a surprisingly large number of “patriotic” influencers pushing the narrative that this is awesome and all “part of the plan.”

How is this justified?

Apparently because Iran was pure evil and was in fact, somehow run by the City of London and NATO. So according to this new logic, Iran is not actually Iran… but is rather the City of London. So we aren’t doing anything wrong.

In case you haven’t guessed, this claim is false.

The fact is, Iran has been a target for regime change since they adopted a new policy paradigm around inter-civilizational dialogue and economic progress in the mid 1990s.

This policy paradigm was unveiled by Mohammad Khatami (President of Iran from 1997 to 2005) when he coined the term ‘Dialogue of Civilizations’ in meetings with Catholic leaders in Rome in order to counteract the toxic new Crusader ideology of Samuel P. Huntington that was quickly emerging onto the stage of US foreign policy for a new era of forever wars in the Middle East.

Iran’s decision to embrace this new positive new paradigm in 1997 sent shock waves through the Anglo-American policy establishment signalled by Zbigniew Brzezinsky’s 1997 warning published in his Grand Chessboard that “Potentially, the most dangerous scenario would be a grand coalition of China, Russia, and perhaps Iran, an ‘anti-hegemonic’ coalition united not by ideology but by complementary grievances.”

Brzezinski added: “How the United States both manipulates and accommodates the principal geostrategic players on the Eurasian chessboard and how it manages Eurasia’s key geopolitical pivots will be critical to the longevity and stability of America’s global primacy.”

Literally the most powerful think tanks from Rhodes Scholar run Brookings Institute (which published Which Path to Persia- 2009), the Project for a New American Century (which published Clean Break: A Strategy for Securing the Realm in 1997), and Messianic Greater Israel fanatic Benjamin Netanyahu himself have been calling for regime change in Iran non stop for over 30 years.

As Kit Klarenberg demonstrated in his recent piece How MI6 Laid Iran War’s Foundations, it was in fact MI6 which has played the leading role in organizing propaganda and infiltrating global institutions (including the IAEA) around the false belief that Iran desires nuclear weapons.

Neither the City of London nor NATO have been friendly to Iran which is a major strategic partner with Russia and China (both of whom who are assisting Iran in their current efforts). Iran is a key node in the success of both the New Silk Road and International North South Transportation Corridor and the core glue that makes the Greater Eurasian partnership viable.

Iran has become a key member of the BRICS (which it joined in 2024) and also of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (which it joined in 2021). Iran has successfully managed to survive decades of crippling sanctions led by the City of London and Washington. It has survived preventative wars by Cheney, Trump and Netanyahu since 2001, and it has successfully resisted efforts to impose a City of London-run Private Central bank onto their nation.

Don’t buy into anyone saying that Iran is the City of London.

It is a hypnotic induction, with absolutely nothing to back it up.

In order for everyone to properly appreciate how Iran adopted this important strategic paradigm shift which made it a target for destruction by those same Anglo-American forces that did 9/11, that launched false flag anthrax attacks, that created a global network of bioweapons labs, that unleashed regime change color revolutions and kinetic carpet bombings of entire nations resulting in millions of dead civilians since 1997, I highly encourage you to read Cynthia’s three part essay series on Iran’s Century and a Half Fight for Sovereignty.

