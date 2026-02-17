It has increasingly become popular to see banners across England and the USA celebrating the Templars, Flags of St George and the long-lost Crusader Kingdom of Jerusalem.

Recent ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protests in England showcased hundreds of thousands of downtrodden English subjects protesting mass immigration.

This vast protest centered around symbols of the Templar Cross of St. George which could be seen at every corner. The belief in an inevitable war against foreign Muslim or Chinese invaders which “united the kingdom” has amplified massively with messaging by influencers such as Mossad-linked Tommy Robinson, and an array of new voices in alternative media spaces often with U.S. Special Forces backgrounds.

The notion that the world had been better off during the glory days of feudalism when ‘men were men’ has been explicitly infused into many of the discourses spreading across today’s alternative media sphere as an antidote to woke liberal brain rot… but is this medieval idealism a true solution to the tyranny of “the left” or just another trap?

I would say that anyone wishing to combat the oligarchy by overthrowing the nation state system, rallying to promote revived Templarism or feudal serfdom under a restored hereditary system of princes is likely going to act as their own worst enemy by playing into a game of human cattle herding and depopulation.

What would this post-nation state feudal restoration look like?

Localized City States run by regional Stuarts (aka: modern vetted venture capitalist billionaires) are already being positioned to create thousands of privately owned new micro-states- each with their own laws, and only influenced by a subtle supranational system of rules and AI surveillance/blockchain technology that few, if any, within those microstates would ever be permitted to contemplate.

Psychedelic drug use serving as a type of 21st century Soma would likely also play a role in this Brave New World as outlined by both Elon Musk and Yuval Harari who both profess that the emergent ‘useless class’ must be managed by some mixture of psychedelic drugs and video games.

The fact that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has made the legalization and expansion of psychedelic drugs a top priority of his administration should serve as a reminder that Aldous Huxley’s vision of a drugged up dystopia may not have been a work of fiction.

The design for thousands of new city states following feudal models has taken on several flavors.

This is Peter Thiel’s Prospera “private city network”.

It is Balaji Srinivasan’s Network States.

It is Pronomos / Neway Capital’s Freedom Cities (also funded by Peter Thiel)

And it is the model for Sea Steading (also funded by Peter Thiel among a larger array of Silicon Valley billionaires)…

While these post-nation state “innovations” position themselves as libertarian-anarcho capitalist alternatives to ‘state-run’ billionaire led 15 minute cities that have been promulgated by the World Economic Forum since 2020, I assure you, that the differences between the two models of post-nation state billionaire managed systems are only skin deep.

What all of these new governance models have in common is the merger of Venture Capitalism, Silicon Valley Transhumanism and military intelligence into a new type of governance structure that looks alot like feudalism with 21st century dystopian characteristics.

And while nations organized around the Global South and especially the Russian-Chinese alliance have been much more reticent to abolish the sovereign nation state system, we find that private-led initiatives have particularly targetted the economically weakest links across Africa, Asia and Latin America with a non-libertarian, non-anarcho, non-globalist language but harboring the same techno-feudal trappings in the form of the ‘Chartered Cities’ ideology, which has already been adopted by dozens of nations within the global south.

Now you may ask: How is this dystopic new world order to be achieved?



The formula seems fairly straight forward: Amplify the self-contradictions of the system towards an asymptotic breaking point using controlled left vs right dialectics.

The desired effect of this accelerationism and embrace of a new ‘Dark Enlightenment’ (using the language of Curtis Yarvin) or age of ‘Dark Freedom’ (using the language of certain Russian gnostics) appears to be nothing short of total purgative violence and vast MK-Ultra modelled shock therapy on a mass scale.

Aleister Crowley called it the age of Horus, while his avatar Colonel Michael Aquino called it the ‘Age of Set’. Occultist Madame Blavatsky called it ‘The Age of Kali Yuga’ in her 1888 Secret Doctrine.

Phoenix it.

Solve et Coagula.

Then rebuild out of the ashes of a ‘Hard Reset’.

Green Beret-adjacent agents of Game B appear to play an important role in this alchemical transformation of society.

And we must not forget that the man dubbed ‘the Rabbi’ of Game B (namely Eric Weinstein) played an explicit role working for the United Nations in shaping today’s mass immigration program which is an integral part of the total breakdown of society as outlined in Johnny Vedmore in Eric R. Weinstein’s Great Replacement and Cynthia Chung’s Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth of America’.

This is what Game B co-architect Bret Weinstein has been facilitating by promoting a Hobbesian system of human social organization via Game Theory, and radical Darwinism.

This Game Theory embrace of an ‘each against all’ vision of the world, and a Hobbesian concept of selfishness as the primary drive of humanity is quite literally a Templar-Rosicrucian “alchemical working” and it is exactly how the Crusades were launched nearly a thousand years ago resulting in the deaths of millions, and consolidation of feudalism in the wake of the Norman invasions of England and Italy during the 11th century.

This is also why such great renaissance humanists such as Cervantes, Francois Rabelais, Erasmus of Rotterdam, Friedrich Schiller, and Heinrich Heine, all devoted relentless satirical attacks on the Grail chivalric romanticism of knights fighting dragons to save damsels and ‘the divine feminine’ which conflates Agapic love with oversaturated hero worship, erotic lust and sacred violence.

A scene from Cervantes’ biting satire Don Quixote

This romantic Crusader ideology has always been effective at turning soft minded men into disposable cannon fodder which ultimately ALWAYS results in their becoming murderers of others and instruments of their own deaths and the deaths of their families.

Everytime fools have allowed themselves to be swept into this romantic idiocy, death, fire, murder and starvation have wrecked havoc on mankind.

This recipe worked to unleash the Crusades which reduced Europe’s populations for centuries, and it worked to unleash the 100 Years War in 1348, and it worked to unleash the Thirty Years War in 1620, and it worked to turn the English republican civil war into an alchemical bloodbath in 1650 and it worked to transform the French Revolution into a Jacobin bloodbath. And it worked to create the Nazi Grail Knights of the SS under gnostic high priests Heinrich Himmler and Adolph Hitler.

More recently, it worked in Vietnam when the Green Berets were overseeing mass extermination campaigns and it worked in Latin America when those extermination programs were transported to the Americas in the form of Operation Condor.

This is what Colonel Fletcher Prouty proved (in his 1973 book The Secret Team) has been prepared in cities all across the USA and Canada to be applied to ‘village pacification campaigns’ in North America.

And as Colonel Prouty also proved over 45 years ago, the movers of this operation are those same Green Beret (British Directed) Special Forces operatives that serve the oligarchical “true noble” families which many are coming to believe must be restored to power today.

Of course, if we don’t want to run head first into a techno-feudal cage or awaken the beast of new Crusades, then we may want to get a re-appreciation of our better heritage fast, and quickly re-awaken the type of anti-Game Theory thinking which gave rise to the best renaissance traditions of human history including the rise of the nation state, the American revolution (and the American system of political economy) and the bursts of creative excellence that have thwarted attempts to consolidate a new world order over the past centuries.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress