How Occult Symbology Survived WW2 and Spread Worldwide

It has been many months since I had the chance to speak on Rogue News, but this week, the time arrived once more to sit down with V, the Gorilla Economist and Algo Nick to discuss the deeper meaning behind the Black Sun symbolism which featured prominently in recent book titles by Cynthia and myself as well as our newest film Black Sun Rising.

Why has this symbol been so deeply cherished by followers of New Templar Nazis throughout the Cold War, Banderite Ukrainians today, or the new Esoteric Fascism which is quickly transmogrifying western conservatives into Crusader shock troops for a new era of violence?

We also discussed disinformation narratives surrounding the Wuhan Lab Leak story, the Mandeville-Smith-Bentham-Keynes Hedonistic Calculus, and the sorcery behind the creation of Euclid, and the Rosicrucian Royal Society that has sought to capture global science in a cage of rigid soulless formalism.

Enjoy the show and don’t forget to follow Rogue News on Rumble here and Youtube here.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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