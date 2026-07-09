Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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bulent's avatar
bulent
4h

Dimitri is wrong. The power is still with the same old hands. And it is as influential as ever, perhaps more so when you consider the flagrant Gaza genocide sponsored by them and in full public view.

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
5h

Just began Vol. 3 on Poe.

Fascinating.

Shows that the history books printed by

the Occultist foundations.

I'm a product of the 60s Age of Aquarius

and Tavistock.

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