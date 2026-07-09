This week, I had a very interesting conversation with Alexander Mercouris on The Duran tackling certain forbidden topics such as the secret occult integration with British (and US) intelligence leading into WW1 and 2, how Crowley’s networks penetrated the courts of Europe, Theosophy, how English and German New Templars the stage for the zionist movement, and even generated the hoax known as the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion.

Due to the sad fact that my microphone glitched out, I have added a transcript of the show in this post below the Youtube video.

How Occultists and Bankers Manufactured WW2 Germany (A Transcript)

Alex Christoforou

All right, Alexander, we are here with Matthew Ehret joining us on the Duran. Once again, Matt, how are you doing, and where can people follow your work?

Matt

Oh, it’s always a pleasure, and people can follow my work on CanadianPatriot.org or RisingTideFoundation.net.

Alex C

I will have those links in the description box down below, as well as a pinned comment. So Alexander, Matt, we got some interesting topics to get to, so I’ll pass it off to you gentlemen. So Matt has been very, very active and very busy, and he’s been doing work on documentaries and articles. Perhaps we can start by asking you to tell us a little bit about those, Matt.

Matt

Most certainly, and my wife, Cynthia Chung and I recently unleashed a new documentary called Black Sun Rising, just two, three weeks ago, and we accompanied that with a 200 page, large-format special report to just accompany the documentary, which deals with the disturbing rehabilitation of the figure of Adolf Hitler and Nazis more generally amongst a growing array of the conspiracy-minded community that we tend to interface with, who tend to think a little bit more circumspect about the official narratives of that attempt to explain big things in history.

Being circumspect in times of lies is of course useful and should be done. We should look behind the surface appearance of things, for hidden agendas behind assassinations, revolutions, and wars.

However, as my grandmother once said, if you allow your mind to open too much, your brains could fall out. And being circumspect should be balanced out with extreme intellectual rigor since there is alot of misinformation in this alternative media narrative.

And sometimes I think that there’s a space for Trojan horses as people begin to doubt official narratives.

They throw the baby out with the bathwater increasingly, whether it’s through Nick Fuentes and his provocateur schtick, or through the popularity of the pro-Hitler film series Europa: The Last Battle… but the narratives that we are seeing more and more over the past few years consistently portray Hitler as the hero of World War II. Adolf Hitler is often portrayed as a good guy, and that the real bad guy was Stalin and the Commie Soviets.

And we’ve seen this again and again, but it’s becoming more and more popular.

Increasingly also Templarism as well, this idea of a new crusader mission to bring back the warrior ethic of the lost masculinity, which woke doctrines have washed away in our estrogenized society.

And now, we are told that we need to bring back men’s masculinity for the new nationalism - whether it’s in Europe or whether it’s in the United States. And all of this leaks of the type of propaganda and hypnotic inductions imposed onto the German people in the years leading up to Hitler’s acquisition of power.

And so we decided to make this documentary to really demonstrate what was Nazism really all about? What allowed this to rise? What allowed the culture to become so radicalized, both on the left and on the right?

What happened to create this schism of dialectics out of which the synthesis of Nazism could be introduced, funded by those same Wall Street and London financiers and backers that continue to exert great influence over the world after World War II was finished and still to this very day.

Alexander Mercouris

So a few things here. I mean, I think you’re absolutely correct in saying that there’s been a great flowering of what some people call revisionist history, which can take many forms about the 1930s and 1940s.

Some of it is valid historical research and people looking and asking themselves about a lot of the establishment narratives that have existed about the Second World War. A comprehensive, thorough history of the Second World War, in my opinion, has never been written because so much of the archives relating to it have either been lost or destroyed, purposefully destroyed, or remain closed. And certainly in Britain, a lot of the archives remain closed. And if we’re talking about Germany, the Germans systematically destroyed their archives, as is well known amongst scholars in the last months of the war.

So a huge amount of material. I mean, Hitler’s private archive, he destroyed himself, for example. The last few weeks he went and took out all his papers from his safe and he burnt them. So there’s an awful lot we don’t know.

So looking, trying to understand what happened, trying to understand the interconnections of what took place, that is valid history and a lot of it is real. Other parts of it are history that clearly are based on some people’s agendas. And I have to say that a lot of what this so-called revisionist history is all about is exactly what you said, trying to turn the story of the Second World War completely upon its head. The generation that lived through and fought through the Second World War is now either very old or dying.

So they’re not living witnesses in the way that they used to be. And at a time when we have a crisis with Russia, I think that there are particular attractions, as I said, to turning the whole balance around and to trying to find explanations to this war which are not there. And as you rightly say, some of it is very attractive. because the way you hook it in is by appealing to people who have critiques and criticisms of certain established realities, the power of finance in the world today, and those sorts of things.

You can argue And there are some arguments that can validly be made that some of the things that happened in Germany in the 30s and 40s were antagonistic to that. And people use that fact, as I said, to reshape the whole discussion and the whole understanding of what happened. So I think we can talk about that. But actually even more interesting, in my opinion, is what you said at the other point, which is that It’s useful to go back still further and to look at the shaping of thought in the late 19th and early 20th century.

Because this is the time when, intellectually speaking, much of the modern world, what we’ve come to think of as the modern world, was created. The period, basically, mostly between about 1870 or so, maybe even 1850, and extending all the way up to 1950. But especially the decades on either side of the start of the 20th century. And absolutely, I mean, the movement that you’ve mentioned, Nazi movement, is entirely a product of that time, and it draws on lots of ideas that were floating around Europe in exactly that period.

In Vienna, in Paris, in London. perhaps actually, surprisingly, a little less in Berlin, but in Berlin too, in all of these places, and of course in New York, where a lot of that was going on. So, shall we initially focus on that? Do you want to tell us a bit about these intellectual roots?

Not just of Nazism, but of the Communism?

Matt Ehret: The Battle over the German Identity

I love that, because you’ve got a context by going that far back. Context is everything.

I think what you’ve zeroed in on is key— the end of the 19th century and the battle over the two identities which were clashing over what Germany would be in the new 20th century… how would the German identity define itself? Around which traditions and deep national myths?

You had people like Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, who was a great admirer of Abraham Lincoln and spoke very sorrowfully of of the death of Lincoln, what that meant geostrategically for the world. And he was a part of a broader international discussion that was underway amongst statesmen in the 1864-1865 period over breaking free of the system of imperial geopolitics, and forever wars that had done so much damage to the world.

Otto von Bismarck

Obviously, the Crimean War was an orchestration largely of certain British and French imperialists to suck in and weaken Russia in their own wasting war leading up to the US Civil War which targetted the USA.

But at the same time, Britain had exposed its hand in India, really carrying out vast genocidal atrocities, trying to put down the 1858 uprising, which was murderously hellish.

Then the opium war was still raging and people were beginning to really wake up to the disgusting agendas behind the British global strategy- both with the opium wars in China and also British agents fueling China’s own civil war dubbed ‘the Taiping Heavenly Kingdom rebellion’, which was all being fueled by proto-color revolutionary kinds of manipulations using the cover of missionary groups, Jesuitical groups inside of Southern China, organizing this civil war.

And at the same time, also the awareness of England’s support for the Confederacy was quite well known. And we all know the story of Russia coming in and saving the day when the Americans were at their weakest in 1863. But what what is less known, and Bismarck was privy to these discussions, was Lincoln’s endorsement of the Bering Strait telegraph lines which he endorsed with a congressional resolution in December 1864 to be built with Russia after the war.

There was a big discussion around exporting this greenback system that Lincoln had revived in the middle of the Civil War, based upon building big projects for the future as the foundation upon which the monetary system would be based through the Bering Strait into Russia.

The German industrial faction, the followers of Friedrich List, were rallying heavily around Bismarck, who was working very hard to keep Germany from falling into traps. There were all sorts of setups in the 1870s to get Germany to fall into conflict with Russia and other neighboring powers. Sadi Carnot, the president of France who would soon be assassinated by an anarchist was also very closely aligned with this grouping around Bismarck, who were trying very hard to create a positive pro-industrial Russia, German, US, French alliance.

Then Bismarck was ousted [in 1890].

That eliminated a major figure behind the scenes who was a diplomatic genius working to always build back channel discussions and negotiations.

So with him gone, there wasn’t a lot of leadership available and traps that he would have avoided began to work, as Germany increasingly tripped over their shoelaces, as worse and worse decisions were made leading up to an absurd, and a completely unnecessary world war.

And those enemies of Bismarck’s industrial Christian paradigm, who worked very hard in opposition to Bismarck from within Germany, were often more of the Wagnerian mindset, and often reaked of the occult.

With Bismarck gone, his enemies increasingly became more successful in their effort to try to convince the German people that their true identity must be be shaped by the mystical folk spirit of the pure pagan ethos of the Viking/Nordic pre-Christian civilization… maybe we can tolerate a little Christian veneer on the surface to give it the appearance of cultivation and maybe religious obedience for the sake of behavioral control, but for these Wagnerian paganists, the key was to get back in touch with the ancient heritage.

This is what the German poet Heinrich Heine insightfully warned about in 1834. when he wrote:

“Christianity, and this is its greatest merit, has somewhat mitigated the brutal Ger­man love of war, but it could not destroy it. Should that subduing talisman, the cross, be shattered, the frenzied madness of the ancient warriors, that insane Berserk rage of which the Nordic bards have spoken and sung so often, will once more burst into flame. This talisman [the cross, Christianity] is fragile. And the day will come when it will collapse miserably. Then the ancient stony gods will rise from the forgotten debris and rub the dust of a thousand years from their eyes. And then Thor, with his giant hammer, will jump up and smash the Gothic cathedrals. Do not smile at my advice, the advice of a dreamer who warns you against Kantians, Fichteans, and philosophers of nature. Do not smile at the visionary who anticipates the same revolution in the realm of the visible that has already taken place in the realm of the spirit. Thought precedes action, as lightning precedes thunder. German thunder is of true Teutonic character. It is not nimble, but rumbles ponderously. Yet it will come. And when you hear a crashing such as never before has been heard in the history of the world, then you will know that the German thunderbolt has fallen. At that uproar, the eagles of the air will drop dead. The lions in the remotest deserts of Africa will hide in their royal dens. A play will be performed in Germany which will make the French Revolution look like an innocent idyll.”

And that grouping, which seemed fringe at the time of Bismarck’s ouster, began to take more and more of an active influence through the destruction and demoralization of World War I.

It was such a wasting, absurd war that destroyed the morale of so many of the German people. And it followed with the breaking of their economy with the Versailles debt repayments and the brutalization of what the Germans had gone through under Versailles and the hyperinflation of Weimar resulted, and also the assassinations, right?

There was like 300 German leaders who were assassinated from 1919 to 1924.

The great Foreign Minister Walter Rathenau, the grandson or the son of Emil Rathenau, the great industrialist ally of Bismarck… Walter Rathenau was a leading industrialist who was working with the Russians to create the Rapallo Accords to break free of the Versailles debt treaty repayments in 1922 which would have resulted in Germany avoiding the hyperinflation and the destruction by creating a special positive friendship or relationship with Russia. He was assassinated.

Foreign Minister Walter Rathenau

And that whole organization of assassinations, the Organization Consul, after it was illegalized, it just changed its name and became the paramilitary branch of the SS, or what became the SS a little bit later on. And the Germans were being driven crazy.

And Kamala Harris even said in one of her speeches in 2024, something that struck me, this blabbering idiot, she actually said things that were useful but not for the reasons she believed, and this stood out. During a speech she described how great Berlin was in 1924, 25, 26, because she said, look, they were the most progressive nation in the world. They had drag shows in every second bar. It was wonderful.

And then you couldn’t have expected that just in a few years, the Nazis were going to take over. Of course, Kamala was inferring that MAGA was going to be the new Hitler.

But what she was was true! Germany, the Germans, so many of them did go crazy. And many of them were led to believe that it was the belief in right and wrong and moral values that caused World War I to happen. And that if they could just let go of those illusions of the nation-state, of nationalism, of god, of male and female as concepts, then we could just live and let live, and everyone could just be the hedonistic, pure orgiastic society we were meant to be.

And sure enough, there were very liberal drag shows, hedonism and other things in Germany in the 20s, and it did create a disgust, a repulsion amongst many of the more conservative-minded of the population who were able to then get nudged into more radicalization as a counter-response to this disgusting extreme left.

And whenever you get extremes, they tend to meet in some convenient form of conflict, which is exactly the type of thing that I think was the desired outcome by some of the manipulators above the scenes pushing to create the more extreme expression of Germany with the Nazis.

Alexander Mercouris: Bismarck’s Importance to Peace

Well, let’s start with Bismarck because Bismarck is somebody I’ve studied extensively, by the way, and I know quite a lot about him. So, Bismarck, a lot of people have a very false idea about Bismarck. They imagine him as a militaristic leader. He did, in fact, fight and win within a very short period between 1864 and 1873 wars.

But as he always made clear, and he says this clearly in his memoir, the point about those wars was to resolve the problem of Germany, which is very divided and very unstable. He wanted to, essentially, create a Germany that was stable and economically secure and admittedly at the heart of Europe. Now, the point about Bismarck and the secret of his success is he was both an extremely intelligent man and very much of a realist. He did not like ideas that put at risk the Germany that he created.

And his whole policy after 1870, for far the longest period of time that he was chancellor of Germany, was to preserve peace in Europe. For him, The objective was not dominance in Europe, not control in Europe, it was peace in Europe. And his objectives for Germany were very much linked to the preservation of peace, And he gave Germany a constitution which gave the German people universal male suffrage. And he was the first leader in Europe, in fact, to create a social security system, a very sophisticated social security system, and to promote universal secondary education, very much, by the way, on the American model.

He was very influenced by what was happening in the United States at that time. And, of course, he also had a policy for industrialization. And that was where the ideas of Liszt and all of that come into play. So that was Bismarck.

Now what Bismarck opposed, and was very, very hostile to, were ideas that began to develop in Germany rather mysteriously in the late 19th century for what were called Weltpolitik, Germany assuming a global role as a great power. He was absolutely against that. He was also against policies that sought German dominance in Europe. He thought that was unachievable and would undermine peace.

And he also was, despite being, of course, an intense German patriot, he did not like ideas that sought any kind of German supremacy or anything of that kind, cultural, ethnic, whatever. So he was very, very strongly opposed to all of these things. In other words, he was, in the best sense, a very rational man. And one of the moments I remember of him is that when Germany launches, after he’s been overthrown, this massive program of naval construction, he goes to the shipyard at Kiel, he sees all these warships being built, he shakes his head, he says, you’ve all gone mad.

And that was Bismarck. He also, above all, sought good relations with the Russians. And he maintained, throughout the time that he was chancellor, extremely good relations with the Russians, because he understood that relations peace between Germany and Russia was the key to peace in Europe. So that is Bismarck, and that was the policy that he stood for in the late 19th century.

Now, there’s a lot more you can say about Bismarck. He had all sorts of faults, which I’m not going to explore here, but that was him. And by the way, he was very interested in the United States. He did admire Lincoln.

He admired American industrialization. And a lot of what he did you can see reflected in the fact that he had this sense of affinity for the United States. The big question is, how did we slip away from Bismarck’s Europe to the Europe that launched the First World War? And about that, There is an enormous academic literature and no clear resolution and no agreement as to how it came about.

But what all I think the historical scholarship agrees about is that there were certain things that were going on. Firstly, And one has to say this, there was worry in London about geopolitical developments. I mean, the fact that Britain seemed to be losing its position of global supremacy as countries like the United States, like Germany, like Russia, like France, but especially Germany, Russia, and the United States were on the rise. So there was that.

And there was already, incidentally, some feeling in some parts of the world that colonialism, the creation of colonial empires, was a bad idea. So that’s one thing that made the British very nervous. The other is a development of extremely strange, I mean, looking back, very, very strange, pseudo-religious mystical, you can call that kind of thing, movements in Europe at about this time. The importance of which I suspect has been understated but which are not easy to understand and whose origins nobody has been able to satisfactorily explain.

Now I know you’ve been touched a little bit about that, the last. Do you want to say a bit more about those?

Matt Ehret: The Occult Subversion of Templarism and Grail Mysteries

Yeah, most certainly.

There’s this weird cult revival that was happening at the end of the 19th century all over Europe.

Germany was no exception.

And there’s seemingly a strange co-development of something in the Middle East which we go through this in our documentary on the Black Sun Rising. To some extent, we have a chapter on this in that film regarding the co-development of King Edward VII (who was still Prince Edward Albert) who was setting up the Palestinian Exploration Fund in 1862 with Sir Charles Warren.

This Freemasonic agency was set up to explore and excavate the area of Solomon’s mines, and they were very much animated by the idea of Solomon’s Temple, the Ark of the Covenant, a lot of what became both biblical archaeology as a field field of study emerged out of this grouping.

Now another part of this agenda involved the profiling of different tribal groups living in the region of Palestine to set up the stage for what would also become the Zionist cause or the Zionist project.

All of this was occuring as the German Templar society was emerging both in Berlin and also in Palestine. Now this was one of the most enthusiastic Armageddonist sects that emerged in Germany in 1861. This cult began the colonization of Haifa in 1868.

They were always interfacing very closely with this network around Sir Charles Warren and the British Empire in Palestine, and all were obsessed with Solomon’s Temple.

So you had this weird thing going on, and by the turn of the 20th century, the German New Templars had upwards of 10 different, advanced colonies in Palestine. And part of their idea was the revival of the medieval Crusader kingdom of Jerusalem. This was was their big ambition which involved this eschatological reset… this millennialist idea of invoking the End Times as outlined in the Book of Revelation.

They were obsessed with trying to interpret and accelerate that cataclysmic imagery that’s located within that prophetic book. I’m not saying I believe that that book is literal prophecy, but I think that many people do believe that and act accordingly, and sometimes these destructive fanatics wield a little bit too much political and economic capacities to make the unnatural become realized. So that’s what they were really all about.

This grouping became part of something that bubbled to the surface closely tied to something which followers of Theosophy were doing in Germany at that time.

There was a guy named Guido von List who had set up the German High Armenan order in 1903 or 1904 with his own sort of Germanic spinning on some of what the Russian Mystric Madame Helena Blavatsky and her Theosophists were pushing as far as the theosophical idea of a new synthetic world religion. This new religion of no religion would operate as a perennialist philosophy, taking elements of the different mystery traditions of every world philosophy and insert them into this hodgepodge stew for this new world unifying religion that would absorb everybody, as the idea was. But it was very anti-Christian.

Guido von List

The problem for these perennialist mystics was that the Germans of the early 19th century were still very Christian, so it wasn’t selling very well.

But Guido had a solution.

He said; “well, we need to appeal to the Christian nationalistic German psyche more effectively, which means we need to utilize more of the, some of the runes that were found in the German forests, and use some of these elements of pre-Christian germanic history infused with a Christian crusader language”… whereas Blavatsky was extremely anti-Christian in her writings, Guido von List modified it a bit. He said that his Germanized Theosophists will still believe in ascended masters, and they will still have oracles communicating with ascended beings to guide humanity to a new age.

They will still have all of that good stuff which Blavatsky promotes, but they just downplayed the Hinduism. They will still bring in the Aryan superiority complex, the Hyperborean theories of Thule, spiritual eugenics, and the Swastika since that also showed up in some nordic runes so, they kept that. He worked closely with Lans von Liebenfels, who was a former Cistercian monk and teacher of Hitler.

Actually, a young 10-year-old Hitler was a student at this abbey in Austria, which was a hub for New Templarism from the 1860s to the 1890s. And this is where young Hitler would have had his first experience of swastikas that are still to this day carved in the walls of the abbey which I bring up in the documentary.

In this particular abbey, Lanz von Liebenfels, who was a Cistercian monk, was teaching at this very school and after leaving the Cistercians, sets up a High Armanen Order branch of the New Templars in 1907. His secret society is an expansion of the existent Templar colonization projects in Haifa. And he starts a journal called Ostara, and it’s basically full of mysticism, runism, pagan Wagnerianism, anti-semitism, and pagan spiritual eugenics infused in a monthly subscription magazine.

And from 1910, Hitler was a young subscriber to von Liebenfels’ Ostara Journal.

So he was getting radicalized by these ideas after having been radicalized by Liebenfels in primary school years earlier. It was already kind of bubbling inside of him. This movement was still very fringe. But with WW1 and then the hellish humiliation ritual of the Germans after the war, the fringe became more and more mainstream.

Now I’d like to say a word about WW1 itself- it is very difficult to get any historian to have some competent explanation of why the war happened.

It does seem to have something to do with the Otto von Bismarck being ousted in 1890.

Now Alexander, I’d ask you a question on this. I had read a book some time ago, I forgot the title of it, that was going through the the gossipers, the courtiers around of Kaiser Wilhelm, which persuaded him that Bismarck wanted to steal his thunder and maybe usurp the throne, and made the Kaiser very paranoid to the point that he flushed Bismarck. Did you ever encounter that?

Alexander Mercouris: Bismarck’s ouster and Weltpolitik

Oh, absolutely.

And the so-called Camarilla that existed around the Kaiser undoubtedly existed, and he did play a role.

And there’s no doubt that the Kaiser himself was very resentful of the fact that even though he was supposed to be the leader of Germany, most Germans obviously didn’t think of him in that way, because there was this towering figure, Bismarck, who was attracting all the attention. So there was that element as well, which one should not overlook. But This is to some extent also linked to the development of many of these ideas that you’ve just been talking about.

These ideas of sort of strange movements, which somehow blend in with the sense that there should be a German Weltpolitik, that Germany should have its place in the sun, it should be a great power at least equal to or greater than the British Empire, and that it must rival Britain in that sort of way. Bismarck’s departure does accelerate hugely the trend and the force that’s gathered around this group of people. Whether it is enough by itself to explain the First World War is very difficult.

When I studied history this period long ago, the dominant theory about the origin of the First World War was that of a German historian called Fritz Fischer, which was that it all started in Germany, that it was a German desire for world power, which was shared by the Kaiser. That was what drove it, that the German government in 1914 made a particular and decisive decision to start war as part of this bid for world power. Since then, Fischer has never completely gone away.

I mean, I think he still has a lot of support and many people still think as he does. But I understand that there’s been a lot of pushback and people saying that it wasn’t just Germany. There were other players too. There was the French who wanted revenge for the fact that they’d been defeated in 1870.

There was the British. But again, as with the Second World War, the archives are very incomplete. We don’t have very much knowledge. The one government which paradoxically has opened up its archives fully for that period is the Russian.

This happened fairly recently. There’s been some studies about this, especially by a man called Dominic Levin- the conclusion is that the one government, the one government of a major power that in 1914 did not want war was actually the Russians. The Russians understood perfectly well that if there was a world war, they would be putting the entire stability of their social system and of their empire at risk and that they wanted to avoid it, but they felt that they’d been trapped into it and that they had no real way out from it.

So it’s an interesting book to read. And, by the way, its title is ‘Vers la flamme’, (Towards the Flame). And that references a musical composition by a composer called , who, coming back to the very strange ideas that were floating around at that time, was, of course, a theosophist, just saying.

Matt: The Occult Hand Behind WW1

There’s a quote that I just found. I was going to use it in a class I delivered earlier this week but it falls in very nicely where a Kaiser Wilhelm wrote despairingly in August of 1914. He says:

“England, Russia, and France have agreed among themselves to take the Austro-Serbian conflict for an excuse for waging a war of extermination against us. That is the real naked situation, slowly and cleverly set, going by Edward VII, and finally brought to a conclusion by George V. So the famous encirclement of Germany has finally become a fact, despite every effort of our politicians and diplomats to prevent it. The net has been suddenly thrown over our head, and England sneeringly reaps the most brilliant successes of her persistently persecuted a prosecuted, purely anti-German world policy against which we have proved ourselves helpless, while she twists the noose of our political and economic destruction out of our fidelity to Austria, as we squirm isolated in the net. A great achievement, which arouses the admiration even of him who is to be destroyed as its result. Edward VII is stronger after his death than am I, who am still alive.”

Kind of a pathetic character, this Wilhelm guy.

But I think it’s interesting that a lot of historians, they just overlook these different letters and their correspondences between Edward and Nicholas II saying, OK, clearly there’s a plan to try to get us to fight each other, but we will not fall for it. And no, we will not go along with this plan.

Sure enough, the forces turned out to be more influential than both of these individuals realized.

And I was just thinking about the overlap between intelligence, occultism, theosophy- this threefold intersection is always kind of present behind the scenes. And you see it also penetrating even the courts of Russia, where in my research, not only does it seem that people like Gerard Encausse (aka: Papus), who is a leading theosophist, member of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, and Martinist… this occultist is sudden positioned to be the physician and advisor of Nicholas II (and a major influence behind the Czar’s wife who is fanatically obsessed with mediums, levitation, occultism etc).

Gérard Encausse, known as Papus (1865 – 1916), founder of the Martinist Order

And Encausse is positioned in this strategic position at a very sensitive time when Nicholas II is already psychologically becoming more and more unhinged and paranoid, probably for good reason. And Encausse is among his advisors who is persuading him to take more seriously the Protocols of Zion that were just introduced to him by one of the followers of Blavatsky. I am forgetting her name, but she’s in my documentary.

And several advisors close to Nicholas and his wife were working together to get the royal couple to read this “revelatory” Lost protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion to convince him that his problems are entirely caused by a Zionist-Jew conspiracy out to overthrow the noble monarchies of Europe. And that’s what assassinated Alexander III and Alexander II, and what has been behind the turmoil of Russia… it was these Jew-Zionist types. And these influencers are like “here’s the smoking gun proof”…

Now, it turns out the whole thing’s a fraud.

It’s not to say that there aren’t truthful things infused into this limited hangout which reveal how conspiracies work. Much of that is true. But it has been proven that the text and the lines of logic, the arguments, the sequencing of the thoughts, the chapters of it were all taken, lifted directly from the work by Maurice Joly titled ‘A Dialogue in Hell Between Montesquieu and Machiavelli” which was a dialogue that was written as a polemic against Napoleon III in France decades earlier.

Encausse and his Theosophist assocatiates simply rehashed it for the sake of convincing Nicholas II, number one, to fire anybody who seems to have any type of connection to international financiers, like, for example, Count Sergey Witte- the pro-Lincoln Finance Minister of Russia. They would whisper to the czar saying “Witte is a Rothschild Zionist stooge, don’t you know?”

This gossip gets Witte fired like twice before being brought back in to clean up the mess that was caused by his being ousted.

American System leader of Russia- Count Sergey Witte

Here I am speaking of Witte’s effort to undo the damage of the 1905 revolution by invoking sweeping constitutional reforms, setting up the new Duma, ending the pogroms and providing economic opportunities to loosen the pressure cooker etc. But sadly, Czar Nicholas ends up believing the slanderers of Witte, fires him again, and reinstates the pogroms. This then creates this pressure cooker situation again and the pressure increases with expected results.

We then see more destabilizations, more directed energy of abused peoples that could then be weaponized in a proto-color revolutionary kind of way to destabilize Russia ever more. And Nicholas II has no clue what the hell is going on.

But again, these occult-intelligence overlaps.

You get it also in the Crowley networks, like there’s this book by Richard Spence called Secret Agent 666 on Crowley and British intelligence, which appears that there’s some good evidence that he was recruited to British intelligence by Lord Gascoyne Cecil while in Cambridge in 1897, right before he became a member of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn.

And Crowley was deployed first into Russia to set up networks there, interfacing with Papus’ networks. After that he was sent to the United States (around 1911). This occured through the invitation of the Sleepy Hollow Club, which is the same Sleepy Hollow Club of William Rockefeller in upper state New York which catered to the upper crust, blue blood establishment that created this massive private intelligence service right before WW1 was launched overseen by an important character named Claude Dancy.

Claude Dancy.

The same Claude Dancy that co-founded of MI5, although it wasn’t called MI5 then, it was called something else.

But that same Claude Dancy was also invited to come to Sleepy Hollow just before Aleister Crowley and they were interfacing with the same creeps such as Frank Quinn and Thomas Fortune Ryan, to set up an intelligence network in America. Crowley turns out to be shaping this network alongside another German intelligence occultist named George Sylvester Viereck.

And in his book, Richard Spence did a great job piecing together with original sources and letters archival work, extreme heavy lifting, that Crowley was largely the one responsible for the sinking of the Lusitania, the 1915 false flag where this passenger ship was laden with weapons, which would have broken America’s neutrality in World War I.

And it was through his networks that the information was passed on to German intelligence which revealed that there were weapons on the ship making it fair game for an attack by U-boat, which is what happened.

And the idea was to then create such an emotional situation that would trigger the psyche of the Americans to break out of their isolationism and want to enmesh themselves into World War I.

It took a couple more years for that to happen. But Crowley’s directing hand, this creepy, creepy Satanist who is somehow everywhere. He is organizing Irish independence agents, or better said, he is trying to redirect the focus of anti-British Irish independence movements with like WB Yeats and Roger Casement, who are all members of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn… just like Papus in Russia.

And this thing is not just doing philosophical occult exercises, or weird sex magic rituals in the cupboards.

They are engaged in real world political processes, they are organizing anarchist communes that are also being used to kill a lot of statesmen from 1865 to 1914. You know, there’s so many of these very useful idiots who are conditioned in these anarchist cult communes that for whatever reason get it in their heads that it’s their divine mission to go and assassinate William McKinley, or Alexander II, or President Carnot or President Garfield, or, you know, the Australian Duke Ferdinand.

There’s a big list of statesmen who are offed in that 25-30 year period by these agencies that seem to also have strange directing hands from those who are hosting the anarchist conference international in 1871 which took place in London.

So it seems to be something that is subtly but directly influencing these seemingly different groups that all have similar effects of eliminating qualified statesmen and then introducing incompetent assholes in their place, who then all seem to have no capacity to avoid falling for traps that result in totally unnecessary wars of destruction such as World War I. It’s mind-blowing stuff, eh?

Mercouris: The Theosophical Attack on Russia

Well, indeed. Can I just say a few things here, because this is very interesting. First of all, about Nicholas II. I mean, the thing to understand about Nicholas is that he was a very, very straightforward, very devout Orthodox Christian.

He had no time for the occult at all. We do know that he did read the Protocols. Apparently, he read them with very, very great skepticism. He was not personally greatly influenced by him.

Unfortunately, The reality is that there were all sorts of other people in St. Petersburg, in the power structure, in the court, who had completely different outlook at that time. And it’s important to remember, theosophy basically originates in Russia with Blavatsky and people of that kind. So, it had a very great deal of influence in Russia at that time.

And these occult ideas that are there, certainly they existed and had a lot of influence in Russia at that time too. There’s a lot that could be said about the protocols. We now know a lot more about them than we used to. And you’re absolutely right.

They were a forgery and they were not a forgery by the secret police. The sort of people who probably forged them are exactly the milieu that you are talking about. And they were used politically, mostly in court politics, to get rid of people like Witte in exactly the way that you said. So that is one thing.

The other thing to say is, however, that this is the time when occult ideas are at their peak influence in European society and in European governments. Lots of people are drawn to them at this time. There’s a very strange book, by the way, that comes out in Britain at about this time called The Golden Bough. I don’t know if you’ve come across it, but it’s very old.

Ehret

James Fraser’s book. Yes, It’s super useful. It’s like a guidebook for grand strategists who are going to manipulate various occult tropes and myths. It’s a guidebook for social engineers.

Mercouris: The weakening of occult influence

Exactly. So one of the people who was a great fan was Winston Churchill, just to say. He read this book extensively, took it very, very seriously.

And you mentioned Aleister Crowley, who, by the way, my mother once met. He died in 1947, so they just overlapped. Anyway, so his influence in Britain is, again, a very understated thing. He was absolutely part of the British establishment.

He was perhaps the single most prominent occultist in the English-speaking world. in the 20th century. An awful lot of what you see as occult today, the ideas of the occult, basically originate with him. And he did have a great deal of political influence, and he’s widely believed to have been involved with British intelligence in all sorts of ways.

So absolutely, all of these things do come together, and by the way, they still exist today. I say that because when I was working at the Royal Courts of Justice, I was the person in the Royal Courts of Justice who used to have to read the reports about various occult groups that still function in Britain. and I remember reading them all. I remember reading about the very strange things that some of these people got up to and being very surprised that the police, who knew exactly who these people were, I mean literally knew exactly who these people were, weren’t interfering in any way with some of the things that they were doing, which were clearly criminal activities, just to say. So it does exist. It still continues to this day. I don’t think it has the influence that it did at the time that we have just been talking about.

So that’s one thing I would say. London, I suspect, was the center of much of this in early 20th century Europe, and it’s perhaps not surprising. The British Empire is starting to weaken. It is in decline.

It faces all of these various challenges. It’s perhaps looking to enlist other powers to support it. We’ve discussed in previous programs how they try to draw the Americans in, and they do very successfully, by the way. They get the Americans to come in and help them in the First World War, and help them in the Second World War, and then help them after the Second World War through NATO, and all of that.

But as a declining power, it’s perhaps not surprising that the British were looking for power. I start thinking about the occult. Again, I know a lot about this because I’ve met people who were involved in that sort of thing, in London especially during the interwar years. So the idea, you find power.

One of the things about these high level occult groups is that they are almost by definition extremely elitist.

So that appeals to people who imagine themselves, or who sometimes are, the elite.

Matt Ehret

Because you can only learn the arts of the mystical powers and stuff if you’re part of a bloodline, and then you’re special, and then you can be taught how to play Harry Potter.

Mercouris: The Elitist Mindset of Secret Societies

Exactly! And so they appeal very much to the sort of upper echelon of society. It is also an instrument of power and control as well. You have groups of people who meet in this way, and as I said, they do exercise a very, very great deal of sway. They are there.

They’re still there. I know that they do exist. But just as London today is a very diminished force compared to what it was in, say, 1900, or 1920, or 1930, or even 1950. So the occult itself, in Britain at least, has declined in proportion.

I mean, it is still there, but it doesn’t have the sway that it once did.

You were talking earlier about National Socialism- the German movement. I mean, some of these movements, one in particular, straightforwardly adheres to this ideology. It has combined the German ideology of the 1930s with the occult.

I mean, the two are completely fused in the mind of its followers. And that, by the way, also involves criminal activity, that they are very much involved in criminal activity. And I believe, I mean, it was obvious to me, by the way, and this is again, I’m saying things which I’ve said in many places, that the people who were mostly drawn to this were former army officers, British army officers, just to say.

So that gives you some idea. So, you know, these ideas do exist. They still continue to command some traction.

Ehret: The Enduring Problem of Satanism, Nazism and the Transformation of the US Military in Vietnam

Well, there’s so many thoughts that arose while I listened to you speak, but I know we are running to the top of the hour. But number one, the tendency of army officers who have been through hell to get recruited into the occult seems to be an objectively real phenomenon. We saw this after after the Vietnam War where there was a massive spike in satanic or ritual killings across the USA. And this is what led into the satanic panic.

But the satanic panic in America was being done because there actually was this greater preponderance of actual satanic ritual activity all across America that manifested in a number of ways. And a lot of that seems to have been correlated to the return of broken men who had done terrible things, like Operation Phoenix, which was overseen by who?

Colonel Michael Aquino, the second in command of the Church of Satan, who was working with Colonel [Edward] Lansdale. They were responsible for most of what became Operation Phoenix, which tortured and then murdered mostly civilians, 40,000 at least, but probably much larger. The statistics are hard to come by, but at least 40,000 by conservative estimates.

The Mai Lai massacre, things like that, were all being orchestrated by this guy who then comes back home to America, gets a vision from a demon that tells him to go to Wewelsberg Castle in 1975, where he carries out his famous Wewelsberg Working ritual, which he somehow got by reading some documents that persuaded him that this is what Heinrich Himmler was doing while running the Ahnenerbe Templars. Wewelsberg is where Himmler believed the headquarters of the Thousand Year Reich would be.

Himmler had built this as the headquarters of his revamped New Templar Order [aka: The Black Order] that he had overseen as grand master.

Wewelsberg Castle

Today Wewelsberg is still accessible and an occult Black Sun image is featured prominently in marble on the floor, and you’ve got this space for a roundtable built around an Eternal Flame where the 12 leading knights would do their weird incantations for the spirits.

And this is what this is exactly where Colonel Michael Aquino went and became persuaded through these rituals that he had been chosen or whatever, like Aleister Crowley had been who was told that by an emissary of Horus [while tripping balls on Ayahuasca] to invoke the age of Horus, the age of the sacred child, the sacred superstition.

But that has to always happen through some form of calamity that where most people have to die.

I don’t know why they always think there has to be some calamity that kills most people. And then Michael Aquino got the idea that before the Age of Horus must come the age of Set, the age of chaos and lies, to set the stage… And Aquino believes that he is a new prophet.

But then he goes on and starts working for Major General Albert Stubblebine chief of U.S. Army Intelligence after setting up the Temple of Set.

Major General Albert Stubblebine

Aquino is still a very highly placed Green Beret operative, working with the Psyop groups. He’s employed by General Stubblebine, who’s the head of army intelligence in the 1980s, overseeing the revolution in military affairs. He is commissioned to author the ‘From PSYOP to Mind Wars’ program with Paul E Vallely, another colonel who had headed up the seventh Psyop group.

They write this document which calls for a different kind of train involving a fusion of You ESP operations, remote viewing, spoon bending, occult type of training, I guess this also goes with psychedelic drug use as part of the occult idea, but then also technologies that involve electromagnetic pulses, EMF weapons and things like that.

This training program seems unbelievably crazy, but this actually is what has been defining the actual programs shaping the US military for decades. “Elite” groups such as the Jedi Mind Wars program, the First Earth Battalion, that Col. Jim Shannon oversaw were very real. This was revealed in the Jim Ronson book, The Men Who Stare at Goats.

It’s actually a true story. There was a Hollywood film featuring Jeff Bridges, and George Clooney (playing Stubblebine) which conveys this idea that the story is ajoke but it is all quite real.

That’s actually stuff that was done, but if you follow the careers of a lot of these graduates of these new training programs, they become the overseers, the new vanguard, Jedi super soldiers, as they think of themselves. They become convinced that they have transcended mortal human nature and have awoken super powers. It’s very ubermenschian.

This then goes on to play a major role in Desert Storm, in 9-11, the wars in the Middle East, the new Crusader program, and in a lot of the insane policies that occured in the post 9-11 age.

There is something to do with war trauma- like this Apocalypse Now type of stuff that that does lend itself to recruiting people into unhuman experiences.

We saw in the Boer War too, where many of Oxford young men came out of that process, such as Claude Dancy, as sort of new men who had died and were reborn in the fires of blood and war,. Something happened to them, where they did things that no human should ever do. They saw things, and experienced things that you shouldn’t ever experience, but somehow they became new men out of that, where they saw themselves as a mystical warrior caste… a vanguard of Templar warriors.

The entire Milner-Rhodes round table organization emerged this way… this was a society based upon Roundtables, Arthurian Grail mysteries, excalibur legends, Wagnerian tropes etc that had been so popular during the first crusades. During the Middle Ages, these mystery plays were a big part of recruiting high-value targets into becoming initiated into these Templar Crusader Mystic Orders, where they would first have to go on a quest, face death, face the Guardian at the threshold, integrate with the darkness inside of them somehow, and if they survived, they got to pick up Excalibur and become an elite knight.

This is the exact language by the way, that Aquino used in his Psyop to Mindwar document. He’s talking about the new mind wars program as being Excalibur. He literally calls it that.

He says: “Like the sword Excalibur, we have but to reach out and seize this tool; and it can transform the world for us if we have the courage and the integrity to enhance civilization with it. If we do not accept Excalibur, then we relinquish our ability to inspire foreign cultures with our morality. If they then desire moralities unsatisfactory to us, we have no choice but to fight them on a more brutish level.”

So this is the type of weird coloring in their imaginations that is defining real world policies that impact the lives of billions of people.

So when I hear people like Peter Thiel, or the Palantir CEO, Louis Mosley speaking about the Anti Christ or demonic or armaggedon, I get concerned.

Palantir CEO, Louis Mosley

When Louis Moseley talks about how he got the job with Alex Karp to become the CEO of Palantir UK, you should feel some unease… because as the official story goes, told by both men, Mosley was afraid that he wasn’t going to get the gig because his grandfather was Sir Oswald Moseley, the head of the British Union of Fascists who wanted to be the Fuhrer of England. And Mosley’s second in command was J.F.C. Fuller- the guy who innovated out blitzkrieg tactics for tank warfare and whose tactics are still taught in training programs across West Point and military colleges to this very day.

This guy is the second in command of Louis Oswald Mosley.

Sir Oswald Moseley, the head of the British Union of Fascists

He’was a grandmaster of the Argentum Astrum Lodge established by Crowley in 1907. And he’s doing back channels with the Nazi high command before and during WW2. He would have been the Secretary of Defense for England had Oswald Mosley been successful at becoming the Führer of England.

But it’s this guy’s grandson who finds himself going in for a business meeting to become the CEO of Palantir UK. And he was supposedly afraid that he wasn’t going to get the job. And as he tells it, Alex Karp calms him down by reciting from memory a full speech by Oswald Mosley from 1939. And he’s like, “wow, we’re friends.”

And of course, he got the job.

Now, of all the people in the world, You got this guy positioned overseeing contracts with the USA as of 2025, some of the biggest contracts on integrating AI with the UK Military giving Palantir all sorts of influence not only over the UK but all of Europe.

These have been immense record-breaking military contracts where Palantir is now going to be granted the rights to increasingly control the AI decision-making of military and even NHS and even municipal policing efforts. Predictive policing is a big part of their ambitions as well, to be able to do preventative thought crime, where you can just measure the metrics, the banking activity, the online commentaries of people in order to act on future crimes before they happen, which is very Minority Report.

And that’s actually part of an active project that Palantir has been doing since 2013, that they’re trying to spread around the Western world.

So there’s some serious continuity.

I don’t think that it’s all one grand conspiracy, but I think that there are some bad habits and too much continuity to overlook between these things that were happening a century or more ago, and this obsession that Peter Thiel seems to have with the book of Revelation, the Antichrist, Ubermenschen Transhumanism etc that I don’t think is just an innocent fetish.

I think he’s seriously obsessed with this idea that he thinks is tied to what he has to bring into being.

Mercouris

Indeed, the resonances are remarkable. And of course, it’s a flight from reality.

I mean, it was a flight from reality, a genuine flight from reality in the late 19th, early 20th century, which led to disaster and with a deeply misanthropic and anti-humanist, and I would say anti-Christian quality about it. And you see exactly the same today. And it’s unsurprising that the two share very, very much in common. And perhaps that there is a direct line of connection between the two.

Well, Matt, this has been an extraordinarily interesting program. Again, it was always with you. We cover huge amounts of ground and it’s always intellectually very, very interesting.

You’ve reminded me of things that I have read and experienced, you know, various times in my life. But anyway, thank you again and let’s look forward to having you again. on our programs. Thank you.

Ehret

Absolutely. It’s always a pleasure.

Alex Christoforou

Before you go, before you go, where can people follow your work real quick?

Ehret

Yes. Okay, so the new film can be watched currently only on my Substack. matthewehret.substack.com.

It’s under a $5 paywall, not the end of the world, but it’s worth it. I encourage people to check it out. We will eventually make it for free. Also, it’s on AtlaLux if you want to go there.

Lastly, I want people to know that along with the film, we have released a special report that has a crazy ass picture of Hitler pointing up to the Black Sun, a little UFO there for a reason you’ll find in the book, (spoiler: a bunch of theosophical pro-Nazi movements ended up creating the entire UFO cult movement after 1945.)

There’s a chapter on that topic, and then Blavatsky’s right there on the cover for a reason. So that book is available on Amazon, or anyone can write to me if they want a signed copy. Cynthia and myself and our friend Mike King co-wrote that book.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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