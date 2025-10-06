In the previous installment ‘The World Parliament of Religions 1893: Womb of the New World Religion’, you were introduced to the Theosophic origins of the 1893 Parliament of World Religions, and the Theosophic origins of Silicon Valley at the turn of the 19th century.

You were there introduced to many key Kali Priests such as Swami Vivekananda, and Sri Aurobindo, and their role in popularizing a perverse concept of Indian spirituality as the foundation of a new global ‘perennial religion’ advocated by the followers of Madame Blavatsky and the Invisible College.

You were also introduced to the figure of occultist Merwyn-Marie Snell, president of the ‘Scientific Section’ of the 1893 Parliament of World Religions, and founder of a new occult organization in 1907 dubbed ‘The Integral Fellowship of the Mahacakra’.

The 1907 Crowley Connection

The re-emergence of these mystery cults in the form of Merwyn-Marie Snell’s 1907 founding of the Universal Brotherhood (aka: Integral Fellowship of the Mahacakra) and Satanist Aleister Crowley’s 1907 founding of the Argentum Astrum (aka: Order of the Silver Star) also do not appear to be coincidences.

Crowley’s decision to create this order while also preparing to gain the reigns of the Ordo Templi Orientis (Order of the Eastern Templars) from OTO Grand Master and Theosophist Theodor Reuss also appears to be connected with Crowley’s obsession to 1) become the declared World Teacher prophesied by Madame Blavatsky and 2) establish a network of initiatory schools in the United States and Canada which took the form of Crowley’s ‘Agape Lodge’ in Vancouver and California.

The OTO Agape Lodge would become the heart of a major UFO religious cult dubbed Scientology- following the lead of Crowley’s disciple L. Ron Hubbard and it would also be closely tied to a nest of Satanists embedded in America’s secret science rocketry program in surrounding the strange figure of Jack Parsons (1914-1952), inventor of solid fuels, and founder of the JET Propulsion Laboratory in 1938.

Both Jack Parsons and Crowley would see themselves as ‘magickal children’ and Satanic heirs of their ‘father’s claims to the title of Anti-Christ and would continue Crowley’s agenda in their own peculiar ways after Aleister ‘Great Beast’ Crowley had died in 1947.

For anyone doubting the disturbing fact that Hubbard was simply following Crowleyite black magic as he was creating the Church of Scientology, let the following evidence be considered.

L. Ron Hubbard’s Scientology: Satanism Rebranded

L. Ron Hubbard’s own son (who defected from the church in 1959) stated in a 1983 interview with Penthouse Magazine, his father was always devoted to the belief that he was the anti-Christ:

Hubbard Jr: Also, I’ve got to complete this by saying that he [L. Ron Hubbard] thought of himself as the Beast 666 incarnate. Penthouse: The devil? Hubbard Jr: Yes. The Antichrist. Aleister Crowley thought of himself as such. And when Crowley died in 1947, my father then decided that he should wear the cloak of the beast and become the most powerful being in the universe. Penthouse: You were sixteen years old at that time. What did you believe in? Hubbard Jr: I believed in Satanism. There was no other religion in the house! Scientology and black magic. What a lot of people don’t realize is that Scientology is black magic that is just spread out over a long time period. To perform black magic generally takes a few hours or, at most, a few weeks. But in Scientology it’s stretched out over a lifetime, and so you don’t see it. Black magic is the inner core of Scientology –and it is probably the only part of Scientology that really works. Also, you’ve got to realize that my father did not worship Satan. He thought he was Satan. He was one with Satan. He had a direct pipeline of communication and power with him. My father wouldn’t have worshiped anything. I mean, when you think you’re the most powerful being in the universe, you have no respect for anything, let alone worship.”

In May 1980, Hubbard described the Book of Revelation of the Bible and outlined the ordained age of destruction in which he saw as his role to fulfill as an anti-Christ with a sci fi twist. Describing an apocalyptic end-times with the dark “Markabian galactic confederacy” returning to earth (which Hubbard explained was the truth of the prophesy of the messiah’s return in religious texts), Hubbard described his role of Antichrist and leader of Luciferian forces in the following terms:

“This Antichrist represents the forces of Lucifer (literally, the “light bearer” or “light bringer”), Lucifer being a mythical representation of the forces of enlightenment, the Galactic Confederacy. My mission could be said to fulfill the Biblical promise represented by this brief Antichrist period. During this period there is a fleeting opportunity for the whole scenario to be effectively derailed, which would make it impossible for the mass Markabian landing (Second Coming) to take place. The Second Coming is designed, among other things, to trigger a rapid series of destructive events…”[1]

However, before either Parsons or Hubbard were initiated into the OTO, Crowley had another, earlier ‘magickal son’ by the name of Charles Stansfield Jones, who joined Crowley’s OTO Agape Lodge number 1 in Vancouver British Columbia in 1909. Jones’ appearance into the story will bring Crowley’s North American OTO Lodges and The Universal Brotherhood into closer proximity.

Charles Stansfield Jones and The Universal Brotherhood

The Universal Brotherhood is among the most secretive of the Rosicrucian orders shaping the modern age and according to the research by occultist/author Martin P. Starr, featured a major overlap of characters from Crowley’s Argentum Astrum Lodge and OTO.

Upon becoming initiated in the Argentum Astrum (A∴A∴) by Crowley (whose OTO name was ‘Baphomet’) in 1909, Charles Stansfield Jones rose through the ranks and taking on the name ‘Frater Achad’.

Charles Stansfield Jones (Fratar Achad)

Jones was an orphaned Canadian occultist who became renowned as Crowley’s “Magickal Child” and second in Command of all Crowley’s operations for two decades.

The official website for the Argentum Astrum describes Achad’s reverse ‘born again’ Anti-Christ ritual dubbed ‘The Oath of the Abyss’:

“Shortly after becoming a Neophyte Achad would swear the Oath of the Abyss on June 21st of 1916 claiming the Grade of a Master of the Temple. This decision took Crowley by surprise and he concluded that it was the result of a Sex-Magick operation he had worked nine months’ prior with Soror Hilarion – aka Jeanne Foster. Crowley noted the near exact nine-month interval and concluded that Jones’ “birth” as a ‘Babe of the Abyss’ qualified him as his “magical child”.[2]

Martin Starr described Achad’s role as leader of the Universal Brotherhood after the death of Merwin-Marie Snell in 1922 and quickly rising to become the order’s Grand Master in 1929 writing:

“In Achad’s lifetime, the work of the UB was carried out through a vast network of letter writing and a secretive pyramidal structure that one historian has compared to a ‘Chinese Box’. In this, Achad was following a stream of occult tradition that went back to the original Rosicrucians of the 16th century.”

On the mission of the Universal Brotherhood, Starr writes:

“For the rest of his life, Frater Achad would work on a similar project [to the OTO and A∴A∴ -ed]: developing, organizing and leading the Universal Brotherhood in the hope of creating a universal society that could change the course of human civilization.”

Upon joining Crowley’s A∴A∴ in Vancouver, British Columbia, Frater Achad’s mentor and handler was Major General John Frederick Charles Fuller (1878-1966). Fuller was a senior British military officer who authored 46 books and played a major role shaping British military strategy with his principles of warfare still taught in military academies across the Commonwealth today.

What is often left out of his official biographies is that Fuller was also a devoted Thelemite, a leading occultist, and Nazi collaborator who served as senior advisor to British Union of Fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley before and during World War 2. In 1940, Fuller had been caught in a pro-Nazi conspiracy to topple the government of Churchill and insert Mosley as the Nazi Prime Minister with himself playing the role of Minister of Defense.

Major General J.F.C. Fuller

J.F.C Fuller and Frater Achad were both members of the Universal Brotherhood and by 1929, Frater Achad became the Grand Master of the secretive order.

The UB (or Integral Fellowship of the Mahacakra) professed to followed the same general guideline put forth by Theodor Reuss’ and John Yarker’s OTO which outlined its goals within its 1902 constitution:

“(a) To spread the knowledge of Hermetic Science and to initiate its members in the Secret Doctrine of Hermetic Science, (b) to establish and administer schools, lodges, etc. where Hermetic Science is taught; (c) to build, establish, found, manage and administer Homes, Colonies, Settlements, etc. where initiated members may live according to the tenets of the OTO.”

And what were the tenets of the OTO?

When satanists use words like ‘universal brotherhood’, ‘love’ and ‘harmony’, be sure that something darker was brewing behind the meaning of those nice words.

When asked by a frustrated young initiate of the UB what the goals of this order were (like the Hermetic Brotherhood of Luxor, the UB was much more secretive and opaque than the OTO), Frater Achad responded to the aspiring Neophyte that he must read the writings of Alice Bailey to begin to understand the esoteric purpose of the UB… specifically Bailey’s From Bethlehem to Calvary, published in 1937.

Before reviewing Alice Bailey and her 1937 writing referred to by Achad, let’s take a quick look at Aleister Crowley’s beliefs and objectives in a bit more detail.

Crowley’s Dark Agenda

What were Crowley’s explicit remarks on his ideal society of Universal Brotherhood? The Great Beast 666 wrote that:

“We should have no compunction in utilizing the natural qualities of the bulk of mankind. In this way we shall have a contented class of slaves who will accept the conditions of existence as they really are, and enjoy life with the quiet wisdom of cattle.”[3]

In fact, much like the Thelemite SS Nazis and Ariosophist fascist mystics of Germany, Crowley believed that the ideal form of society was essentially feudal, with only a limited array of Thelemic Übermenschen imposing their will onto the vast Untermensch of the earth.

Among the sacred texts which all initiates were given upon admission to Crowley’s A∴A∴ and OTO orders included his own works, Dogma et Rituel by French occultist Eliphas Levi and works by Swami Vivekananda.

The infusion of a syncretic world religion overseen by Rosicrucian Esoteric Orders such as the Theosophists, OTO, A∴A∴ and Universal Brotherhood during the 20th century would shape the most virulent perversion of fascism before World War Two, and transhumanism after war.

Alice Bailey’s role in the story here becomes extremely important at this chapter of world history.

[1] Did L. Ron Hubbard Consider Himself to be The Antichrist?

By Jeffrey Augustine, Scientology Money Project, November 18, 2020

[2] https://www.astrumargenteum.org/gallery/frater-achad/

[3] THE BOOK OF THE LAW II:58, Aleister Crowley, 1904

Charles Stansfield Jones (Fratar Achad)

