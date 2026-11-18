If you thought science involved a simple, straightforward objective search for truth, then think again.

The field of science is as much (if not more) a domain of warfare as anything you’ve studied in the realm of geopolitics. In this roundtable discussion, I explore the realm of scientific discoveries, how they are made, how an ancient priesthood has crafted slimy methods of subverting science through methods of cooption, Delphic mimicry and theft. We discuss why figures like Euclid, Descartes, Francis Bacon, Isaac Newton and Nikola Tesla should be categorized as Babylonian witches more than scientists.

Other topics unpacked in this show deal with Q anon, 4Chan, Epstein, Cicada 3301, and more.

Watch the full episode on Substack above

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).