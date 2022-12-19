In this conversation with host Hugo Kruger, I was invited to unpack his new essay on the Rise of the Predictive Modelling Mafia, the frauds embedded in statistical thinking, the fraudulent use of “Monte Carlo Analysis”, how eugenics was retooled after WWII under a controlled fog of "cybernetics" and why man-made global warming is anti-scientific bunk.

Click below to watch the full program on Rumble, Bitchute and Soundcloud:

Or watch on Bitchute here , or Soundcloud here ;

Give a gift subscription

Follow me on Telegram at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress