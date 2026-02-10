In this episode of Crypto Rich, I was asked to explain how the British Empire still exists through the institution of ‘The Crown’ and broader global central command structure emanating from this hereditary institution which includes Crown Lands, Prerogative Powers, Offshore bank havens, powerful Chivalric orders, shadow banking, Crown Agents operations, Privy Councils and much more.

How did the Crown become the world’s largest landowner (including 89% of Canada)? How did this Empire rebrand itself after WW2?

Where do we go from here?

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress