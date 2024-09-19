This week, I had an interesting chat with Maryam Heinein on the topic of occultism, how theosophy breaks the mind of its powers of judging right vs wrong, and the perversion of sacred geometry.
Or watch the show on Bitchute here, Odyssee here, or Soundcloud here
Cynthia and I will be speaking in Calgary and Toronto (Sept 22 and Sept 29). Come join us
If should find yourself either in, or near Calgary on September 22, or Toronto on September 29, then come meet up for an afternoon of big ideas with Cynthia, myself and a bunch of like-minded people. In these events, we will deliver live presentations designed to assist patriots in cutting through the layers of gordian knots of misinformation shaping th…
Hello, please let me know the French word said by Cynthia at 17:12 to 17:15 mark, in the first video. She is describing her level of French.
She says something to the effect of, "Francais est .... "
It sounds like the word starts with a (kho) sound of some sort? Thank you. Please let me know the correct spelling of this word so I can track it down.
I was reading about this topic this morning in Bô Yin Râ's book "Life's Highest Goal," Chapter 2, "The Two Paths." https://www.amazon.com/Lifes-Highest-Goal-B%C3%B4-Yin/dp/0915034190
Here is a review I wrote of this book in 2017:
"I have been working with the books of Bô Yin Râ for about a year now, and they have changed my life. After a lifetime of searching through all the world’s religions and modern-day spiritual movements, I am convinced that, for our time, only the writings of Bô Yin Râ bring us the true message of genuine spirituality that has existed at the core of human life since the human race first came into being. I include in this comparison a well-known movement in which I actively participated for a number of years. I left this movement because it was not touching those parts of me that most needed transformation and because it was under the control of people who coveted power over people and got it by belittling them. This was also the method of the group’s founder, I believe. In any case, the teachings presented by Bô Yin Râ in his short book Life’s Highest Goal cuts through all this and hands back to the seeker his self-respect. Bô Yin Râ warns clearly against the path that “turns human beings into tools of nether-worldly forces” in contrast to the one of genuine striving whereby “your God is born in you and you in Him.” In his books Bô Yin Râ also performs the service of restoring Jesus of Nazareth to his proper place in our esteem, though he does not advocate for any organized church. Rather he identifies Jesus as “the greatest of all transfigured by love” and the “exalted Brother” of all those Luminaries who have brought the genuine teaching of the Spirit to mortals on earth. He makes the remarkable statement that Jesus “truly is so close to all who live on earth that finding him is easy.” He contrasts this view to those that have elevated Jesus beyond human reach by conflating him with the Logos. In my own case, I have been searching for Jesus since childhood. Through the works of Bô Yin Râ have I seen the way to at last find him."