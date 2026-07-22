How to Debunk the A.I Cult:

After going through two presentations on the dark truth of Nikola Tesla (available here and here), my course on the Tesla Myth continues with this third episode dealing with Tesla’s role in shaping the Artificial Intelligence cult and fourth industrial revolution.

This episode asks the question: must technological progress always increase at the expense of personal freedom, as the transhumanists insist, or is this pervasive belief just repackaged Malthus with better marketing?

Expect a wild tour through mechanical history, from ancient Greek automatons to Vaucason's pooping duck to a tiger that eats British soldiers, all building toward the real showdown: Edgar Allan Poe versus a fraudulent chess playing machine, and Beethoven versus a hoaxter who tried to steal his symphony.

It's part detective story, part music history, and part warning shot at anyone ready to hand over their mind to a "singularity."

Come for the automatons, stay for the takedown of the cult of artificial intelligence.



Here are some of the resources referenced during the show for those who want to take their cultural education to another level...

Poe's Eureka



Poe's Purloined Letter



Allan Salisbury's Lost Soul of American (Campaigner 1981)



My Revenge of the Mystery Cults Trilogy



My film: Edgar Poe's Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders

Beethoven Symphony 8

Beethoven Symphony 9

Andras Schiff performances/lectures playlist

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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