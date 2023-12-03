The shadow masters influencing the the shadows on the cave wall of reality TV called mainstream news really really really want you to believe in Aliens.

This week, the honest patriots at the CIA even admitted that not one, not two but a full NINE flying saucers have been recovered… since 2009!

Wow… despite creating advanced technologies that permitted an alien species to break the speed of light (or transport from other dimensions as some popular theories go)… they really suck at flying. Thank god the CIA is there to tell us the truth about aliens and their bad driving skills.

In this episode of MacroAgressions, Charlie Robinson and I chat about the new film series 'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs episode 1' and the reasons why Cynthia and I decided to make this new series.

What does the occult, secret societies, and intelligence operations have to do with the psychological battleground of 20th century mindwars? how is this tied to the rise of the UFO mythos, and how does all of this relate to ancient mystery cults? These questions and more will be answered in this program

Watch episode 1 of the Hidden Hand Behind UFOs here

Or watch on Bitchute here , and Youtube here and Soundcloud here :

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress